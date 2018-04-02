Renko On Chart
- Indicators
-
Mikhail ZhitnevProfessional MQL-developer (fulltime).
Experts Advisors, Indicators, Scripts, Renko, Binary Eas, Trade Copiers, Trade duplicators and so on...
Total experience: >10 years.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
You can now use the conventional price charts to display Renko bars.
This indicator can send dialog boxes with alerts, push notifications to mobile devices and emails.
You can easily use this indicator to create Expert Advisors, because the indicator uses buffers.
Indicator parameters
- Renko size, points - size of Renko bars
- Arrows gap, points - distance to the signal arrows
- Alerts - true/false - use pop-up alerts when signals appear
- Push notifications - send Push notifications to the mobile terminal
- Email - true/false - send Email messages
User didn't leave any comment to the rating