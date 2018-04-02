Renko On Chart

1

You can now use the conventional price charts to display Renko bars.

This indicator can send dialog boxes with alerts, push notifications to mobile devices and emails.

You can easily use this indicator to create Expert Advisors, because the indicator uses buffers.


Indicator parameters

  • Renko size, points - size of Renko bars
  • Arrows gap, points - distance to the signal arrows
  • Alerts - true/false - use pop-up alerts when signals appear
  • Push notifications - send Push notifications to the mobile terminal
  • Email - true/false - send Email messages
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
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The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
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Fast and relible, low CPU usage, optimized code. Can copy from single master to few clients or from few masters to single client. Do not affect to other EAs or manual trading, just specific magics orders. Can use few methods of lots size for copying trades. And a lot of other features. Thanks for using! Installation: Master -> Client(s). Install copier for every terminal at a single chart. Few Masters -> Client. Install copier for every master terminal at a single chart. Install client copier
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4xtrader2009
536
4xtrader2009 2021.07.30 03:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mikhail Zhitnev
51491
Reply from developer Mikhail Zhitnev 2021.07.30 12:52
Thanks for the review, mate! :)
Yocrz
350
Yocrz 2021.07.20 06:20 
 

Not work

Mikhail Zhitnev
51491
Reply from developer Mikhail Zhitnev 2025.01.16 09:25
Fake review!!! You even did not asked me to help you. Indicator generates renko bars at regular chart and you can see clearly that it works as on youtube!
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