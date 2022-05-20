AW Advanced Scalping EA

A fully automated advanced tool that trades short-term market swings, anticipating price reversals using custom oscillators. Pluggable automatic lot calculation, built-in overlap recovery algorithm, adjustable step strategy between orders.

Automated system with the ability to add manual orders

Fixed and adjustable dynamic step

Adjustable Overlap Recovery Algorithm

Ability to trade in one or both directions

Uses averaging when moving in the opposite direction

Pluggable automatic volume calculation

Built-in ability to send all types of notifications

Input parameters:

MAIN SETTINGS

Size_of_the_first_order - Variable defining the size of the first order

Enable_Autolot_calculation - This feature allows you to save the risk settings when changing the deposit

Autolot_deposit_per_0.01_lots - Deposit amount per 0.01 lots when using autolot

Maximum_size_of_orders - The maximum volume for one order, measured in lots

TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS

Take_Profit - The size of the virtual Take Profit. It is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price, measured in points

Overlap_Recovery_Algorithm - Use the overlap of the first order with the last one, helps to close part of the position faster

Use_Overlap_Recovery_Algorithm_after_a_number_of_orders - Use Overlap after a given number of open orders

AVERAGING SETTINGS

Multiplier_for_size_of_orders - Each subsequent order opened by the EA in the basket of orders will be larger than the previous one by this coefficient

Fixed_Step - Variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points

Dynamic_Step_start_after_number_of_orders - Use a dynamic step for each subsequent order after the specified number of orders

Multiplier_for_Dynamic_Step - Enter magnification factor for dynamic step

SIGNALS

Period_A - Setting the sensitivity of the main (fast) oscillator

Period_B - Setting the sensitivity of the additional (slow) oscillator

Period_C - Oscillator deceleration period

Up_level_(Max_100) - When this border is crossed, the EA opens the first order of the Sell basket

Low_level_(Min_1) - The EA opens the first buy order when this border is crossed

ADVISOR SETTINGS

Allow_to_open_OP_BUY_orders - Enable or disable the EA's ability to open BUY orders.

Allow_to_open_OP_SELL_orders - Enable or disable the EA's ability to open SELL orders.

Allow_to_open_new_orders_after_close - At the end of trading, you can disable this function, and then the adviser will not be able to open new orders after closing the previous ones

_Magic_ - The main identifier of the adviser's orders

_Comments_ - Comment on orders opened by the EA

PROTECTION SETTINGS

Maximum_slippage_in_points - Maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders

Maximum_spread_in_points - The maximum allowable spread for opening orders. Measured in points

Maximum_number_of_orders - The maximum allowed number of orders of the same type

NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS

Send_push_notifications_when_closing_orders - Allow sending notifications to the mobile version of the terminal. Emails are sent when orders are closed

Send_mails_when_closing_orders - Allow sending emails to the user's email address. Emails are sent when orders are closed

Send_alerts_when_closing_orders - Allow sending pop-up notifications on the user's terminal. Alerts are sent when orders are closed

PANEL SETTINGS

Show_panel_of_advisor - Show or not show the advisor panel

Size_for_panel - Adjust the size of the panel

Font_in_panels - Adjust panel font size

Buy_Lines_and_Text_Color - The color of the lines for displaying the TakeProfit level and marking the following order of the Buy type

Sell_Lines_and_Text_Color - The color of the lines for displaying the TakeProfit level and marking the following order of the Sell type







