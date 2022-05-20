AW Advanced Scalping EA
- Experts
- AW Trading Software Limited
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 30 August 2024
- Activations: 15
A fully automated advanced tool that trades short-term market swings, anticipating price reversals using custom oscillators. Pluggable automatic lot calculation, built-in overlap recovery algorithm, adjustable step strategy between orders.
- Automated system with the ability to add manual orders
- Fixed and adjustable dynamic step
- Adjustable Overlap Recovery Algorithm
- Ability to trade in one or both directions
- Uses averaging when moving in the opposite direction
- Pluggable automatic volume calculation
- Built-in ability to send all types of notifications
Input parameters:
MAIN SETTINGS
Size_of_the_first_order - Variable defining the size of the first order
Enable_Autolot_calculation - This feature allows you to save the risk settings when changing the deposit
Autolot_deposit_per_0.01_lots - Deposit amount per 0.01 lots when using autolot
Maximum_size_of_orders - The maximum volume for one order, measured in lots
TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS
Take_Profit - The size of the virtual Take Profit. It is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price, measured in points
Overlap_Recovery_Algorithm - Use the overlap of the first order with the last one, helps to close part of the position faster
Use_Overlap_Recovery_Algorithm_after_a_number_of_orders - Use Overlap after a given number of open orders
AVERAGING SETTINGS
Multiplier_for_size_of_orders - Each subsequent order opened by the EA in the basket of orders will be larger than the previous one by this coefficient
Fixed_Step - Variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points
Dynamic_Step_start_after_number_of_orders - Use a dynamic step for each subsequent order after the specified number of orders
Multiplier_for_Dynamic_Step - Enter magnification factor for dynamic step
SIGNALS
Period_A - Setting the sensitivity of the main (fast) oscillator
Period_B - Setting the sensitivity of the additional (slow) oscillator
Period_C - Oscillator deceleration period
Up_level_(Max_100) - When this border is crossed, the EA opens the first order of the Sell basket
Low_level_(Min_1) - The EA opens the first buy order when this border is crossed
ADVISOR SETTINGS
Allow_to_open_OP_BUY_orders - Enable or disable the EA's ability to open BUY orders.
Allow_to_open_OP_SELL_orders - Enable or disable the EA's ability to open SELL orders.
Allow_to_open_new_orders_after_close - At the end of trading, you can disable this function, and then the adviser will not be able to open new orders after closing the previous ones
_Magic_ - The main identifier of the adviser's orders
_Comments_ - Comment on orders opened by the EA
PROTECTION SETTINGS
Maximum_slippage_in_points - Maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders
Maximum_spread_in_points - The maximum allowable spread for opening orders. Measured in points
Maximum_number_of_orders - The maximum allowed number of orders of the same type
NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS
Send_push_notifications_when_closing_orders - Allow sending notifications to the mobile version of the terminal. Emails are sent when orders are closed
Send_mails_when_closing_orders - Allow sending emails to the user's email address. Emails are sent when orders are closed
Send_alerts_when_closing_orders - Allow sending pop-up notifications on the user's terminal. Alerts are sent when orders are closed
PANEL SETTINGS
Show_panel_of_advisor - Show or not show the advisor panel
Size_for_panel - Adjust the size of the panel
Font_in_panels - Adjust panel font size
Buy_Lines_and_Text_Color - The color of the lines for displaying the TakeProfit level and marking the following order of the Buy type
Sell_Lines_and_Text_Color - The color of the lines for displaying the TakeProfit level and marking the following order of the Sell type
Why does MQL5 ask for a review after a few hours? Daft! Anyway, I started this off on 6th December on a £500 EURUSD account. Since then I've withdrawn £300 and it's currently recovering from a £100 DD at £460 so £260 profit in a little under two months! After some backtesting I settled on a lower timeframe than the H1 recommended for this (and my other AW EAs) as well as adjusted settings; it's well worth experimenting :-) Impressed with Advanced Scalping I have added other AW EAs to my portfolio that are also proving profitable but it's still too soon to give a useful review for those.
Day 83 and I've just withdrawn a fifth £100 so the account has doubled at an effective monthly profit of over 36% :-)