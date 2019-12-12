Morning Fenix

Every morning, the Morning Fenix expert advisor analyzes the selected instrument according to the pre-trading movement pattern and determines the expediency of entering the trade, filtering bad days by a complex algorithm based on price channels and areas of accumulation-distribution of past days trading volumes. Advisor closes 60-70% of transactions by Take Profit order. To improve the results, the author's method of money management is used. The effectiveness of this approach has been proven by time and scrupulous market analysis in history. The EA shows the best efficiency and the best margin of safety, working on several trading instruments at once. Thus, a synergistic effect is achieved, which gives adequate profit and low risks.

The Morning Fenix expert advisor is not overloaded with input parameters, which proves its ease of use. At the same time, its unique algorithm demonstrates fast operation, and the EA itself shows the best results on the H1 timeframe. He does not overload the trading server and does not throw dozens of orders to the market, he simply waits for his time and enters only those days that ideally correspond to his analysis.

Only one market position and one pending order can be opened on one instrument at a time, which allows you to use the advisor on several recommended instruments at the same time. Recommended currency pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY. These are good trend low-risk currency pairs of the Majors section with a small spread. These pairs are used for trading in our dealing room and we can recommend them to you, other currency pairs and other financial instruments can be selected by yourself. Also, for the EA effective work, you need to set its time parameters in GMT+3 format.

It is recommended to run the EA on the Instant Execution and the timeframe H1. The recommended initial volume is 0.01 with a balance of $1,500, for each subsequent $1,500 it can be increased by 0.01. When trading on several instruments at once, you can start working with a smaller deposit. For example, for 4 recommended currency pairs on one account, you can start with a deposit of $4000. Spreads and commissions of your broker do not play a big role.


 Input parameters

A) Main parameters of the advisor (Main parameters):

  • Lot - volume in the transaction, trading lot.
  • zazor - admission for placing pending orders relative to the market price.
  • Range - a percentage of the average price movement for a certain period of time.
  • Magic - identifier of orders of the adviser when working on several instruments simultaneously.
  • Turnover - the rate of revolution.

B) Parameters of the pre-trading time (Morning range):

  • hour_begin - time of market analysis beginning, hours.
  • hour_end - time of market analysis ending, hours.

C) Parameters of trading time (Work time):

  • hour_open - time to start placing orders, hours.
  • hour_quit - time to complete placing orders, hours.


Recommended parameters (timeframe H1, server time GMT+3, volume specified for $1500 balance on account)

Input parameter/Instrument EURUSD GBPUSD GBPJPY USDJPY
A) Main parameters



Lot 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01
zazor 20 100 160 60
Range 60 60 85 60
Magic 111 222 333 444
Turnover 10 10 10 10
B) Morning range



hour_begin 1 1 7 4
hour_end 9 9 9 10
C) Work time



hour_open 10 10 10 11
hour_quit 21 18 23 22


