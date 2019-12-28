The art of Forex

5

The art of Forex is a new complex Expert Advisor that continuously trades in both directions. A series of orders will be opened to get the best average price until the take profit is hit. It is optimal for making profits in an unpredictable market. 

A loss coverage system is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price.

The best results are on EUR/USD H1 but you can use it on any forex pair and timeframe
Live resultshttps://myx.gg/mql5
Share your best configuration set or find help on the discord: https://myx.gg/discord
You can use the default settings or find your own configuration depending on the security you want to have. I recommend to test your strategy before going on live account and withdraw your profits regularly. 
Note: You must adapt the distances to the pair used, the default settings are made for EUR/USD and similar pairs. 
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44771

Recommended BrokerICMarkets (4.8/5⭐ on Trustpilot for 10k+ reviews) 

Inputs:

  • The EA can start a new cycle - Allow the EA to trade. If false, the EA will stop trade at the end of the current cycle. 
  • Display information and button on the graph - Allow the EA to display informations on chart.
  • Magic number - The magic number needs to be different on each new chart. 
  • Initial lot - The size of the initial lot.
  • Initial lot per balance [0=off] - Balance per initial lot. (Ex: if Initial lot = 0.01 &   Initial lot per balance 1000, initial lot will be 0.01 at 1000, 0.02 at 2000, 0.1 at 10000)
  • Maximum lot - Maximum lot the EA can use for an order.
  • Type of lot calculation 
    -addition_step: Each new lot is summed with the multiplication of the initial lot.  
    -multiplication_step: Each new lot is multiplied by the number of orders and the multiplier.
  • Lot calculation multiplier - This is the multiplier used to calculate the lot.
  • Single order TP and distance (in points) - Take profit for single order. This is also used to determine the distance between orders.
  • Multiple orders TP (in points) - Take profit for multiple orders.
  • Loss coverage TP (in points) - Take profit pour loss coverage. It will take the last order to close the first.
  • Global SL [0=off] (in points) - Stop loss single and multiple orders. It's not recommended to use it with this EA.
  • Minimum open orders to activate loss coverage - Number of orders that must be opened in the same direction to activate the loss coverage system.
  • Number of hedge orders - Number of orders that will be hedged in the opposite direction.

Recommended balance: low risk: +10,000$, medium risk: +3,000$, high risk: ±1,000$

WARNING: I sell all my products only on the official MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, it's a scam.


Reviews 4
Peter Sturt
464
Peter Sturt 2021.06.15 06:01 
 

This EA is a beast! Trades all the time and is working on a number of symbols for me. Take care with the size multipliers it can add up very quickly and I will suggest using 500:1 leverage or higher. Super impressed with the outcomes to date.

Anatolii Chornenkyi
356
Anatolii Chornenkyi 2020.02.01 08:32 
 

Хороший советник. Отличная поддержка автора. Как к любой сетке, очень осторожно нужно подходить к его использованию.

More from author
Gridingale MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.67 (9)
Experts
Gridingale is a new complex  Expert Advisor that combines grid and martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take profits on little and big movements .  A loss covering system is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an indicator. It can work on both sides at the same time, but it is interesting to have it work on markets
FREE
The art of Forex MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.6 (5)
Experts
The art of Forex is a new complex  Expert Advisor  that continuously trades in both directions. A series of orders will be opened to get the best average price until the take profit is hit. It is optimal for  making profits  in an unpredictable market.   A  loss coverage system  is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price.  The best results are on EUR/USD H1 but you can use it on any forex pair and timeframe . Live results : https://myx.gg/mql5 Share
FREE
EA Builder MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.55 (53)
Experts
EA Builder  allows you to create your own algorithm and adapt it to your own trading style . Classical trading, grid, martingale, combination of indicators with your personal settings , independent orders or DCA, visible or invisible TP/SL, trailing stop, loss covering system, break-even system, trading hours, automatic position size etc.. The EA Builder has everything you need to create your perfect EA .  There is an infinite number of possibilities, build your own algorithm. Be creative! Pro v
FREE
Pyramids MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
5 (1)
Experts
Pyramids  is an expert advisor that uses my new pyramid system of partial closing. Entries are made on overbought and oversold zones. Securities are available to protect the capital. Recommended  for default settings:  EURUSD-H1-1000$ . Can work on any pair but need optimizations .  Discord:  https://myx.gg/discord Live trading:  https://myx.gg/mql5 Recommended Broker :  ICMarkets   (4.8/5 on Trustpilot for 10k+ reviews)  Recommended autolot & balance per pair : low risk: +3000$, medium risk:
FREE
EA Builder PRO
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.5 (8)
Experts
EA Builder  is a tool allowing you to create  your own algorithm  and adapt it to your  own trading style . Classical trading, grid, martingale, combination of indicators with  your personal settings , independent orders or DCA, visible or invisible TP/SL, trailing stop, loss covering system, break-even system, trading hours, automatic position size and many more.. The EA Builder has everything you need to create  your perfect EA . There is an infinite number of possibilities, build your own alg
Gridingale
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.33 (6)
Experts
Gridingale  is a new complex  Expert Advisor  that combines  grid  and  martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take  profits  on little and big  movements .  A  loss covering system  is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an indicator. It can work on both sides at the same time, but it is interesting to have it work
FREE
Reply to review