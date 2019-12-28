The art of Forex is a new complex Expert Advisor that continuously trades in both directions. A series of orders will be opened to get the best average price until the take profit is hit. It is optimal for making profits in an unpredictable market.

A loss coverage system is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price.

The best results are on EUR/USD H1 but you can use it on any forex pair and timeframe.

Live results: https://myx.gg/mql5

Share your best configuration set or find help on the discord: https://myx.gg/discord

You can use the default settings or find your own configuration depending on the security you want to have. I recommend to test your strategy before going on live account and withdraw your profits regularly.

Note: You must adapt the distances to the pair used, the default settings are made for EUR/USD and similar pairs.

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44771

Recommended Broker ICMarkets (4.8/5⭐ on Trustpilot for 10k+ reviews)

Inputs:



The EA can start a new cycle - Allow the EA to trade. If false, the EA will stop trade at the end of the current cycle.

- Allow the EA to trade. If false, the EA will stop trade at the end of the current cycle. Display information and button on the graph - Allow the EA to display informations on chart.

- Allow the EA to display informations on chart. Magic number - The magic number needs to be different on each new chart.

- The magic number needs to be different on each new chart. Initial lot - The size of the initial lot.

- The size of the initial lot. Initial lot per balance [0=off] - Balance per initial lot. (Ex: if Initial lot = 0.01 & Initial lot per balance = 1000, initial lot will be 0.01 at 1000, 0.02 at 2000, 0.1 at 10000)

- Balance per initial lot. (Ex: if = 0.01 & 1000, initial lot will be 0.01 at 1000, 0.02 at 2000, 0.1 at 10000) Maximum lot - Maximum lot the EA can use for an order.

- Maximum lot the EA can use for an order. Type of lot calculation - - addition_step : Each new lot is summed with the multiplication of the initial lot.

- multiplication_step : Each new lot is multiplied by the number of orders and the multiplier.

- Lot calculation multiplier - This is the multiplier used to calculate the lot.

- This is the multiplier used to calculate the lot. Single order TP and distance (in points) - Take profit for single order. This is also used to determine the distance between orders.

- Take profit for single order. This is also used to determine the distance between orders. Multiple orders TP (in points) - Take profit for multiple orders.

- Take profit for multiple orders. Loss coverage TP (in points) - Take profit pour loss coverage. It will take the last order to close the first.

- Take profit pour loss coverage. It will take the last order to close the first. Global SL [0=off] (in points) - Stop loss single and multiple orders. It's not recommended to use it with this EA.

- Stop loss single and multiple orders. It's to use it with this EA. Minimum open orders to activate loss coverage - Number of orders that must be opened in the same direction to activate the loss coverage system.

- Number of orders that must be opened in the same direction to activate the loss coverage system. Number of hedge orders - Number of orders that will be hedged in the opposite direction.

Recommended balance: low risk: +10,000$, medium risk: +3,000$, high risk: ±1,000$

WARNING: I sell all my products only on the official MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, it's a scam.



