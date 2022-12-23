MamyShares
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 23 December 2022
- Activations: 10
This EA is designed specially for trading stock market (shares).
However, it has no limitation in symbols and/or time frames. It can work with any broker and any market such as Forex and Oil.. and so on.
It is a nice scalper which has a custom built in indicator.
Back to the performed back tests, we would like to inform you that all of our tests were performed in a simulated environment for the real time conditions such as trades latency and variable spreads with the 99.9% quality data downloaded from Dukascopy bank.
Parameters / Inputs:
- Lot/Share Type: Option of the Lot/Volume Type.
- Shares Size: In case you trade stocks/shares then default is 1 but you can decrease by typing less than 1 or increase by typing greater than 1.
- Fixed Lot Size: Manually lot/volume size which will never change.
- (2D) Auto Lot Size: Lot/Volume size which will be calculated as the given data in your selected written amount.
- (2D) Amount For AUTO Lot: Selected amount to be calculated with lot size.
- Take Profit Type: Some TP options to be selected even by pips or percentage..
- Take Profit in Cents: Your selected TP as per the TP type. It will work only with cent option.
- Stop Loss Type: Some SL options to be selected even by pips or percentage..
- Stop Loss in Cents: Your selected SL as per the SL type. It will work only with cent option.
- Close Trade in Fridays: True: will close all opened potions in Fridays. False: Will do nothing for opened trades in Fridays.
- Increase a Trade When Break Even: To open another new trade when stop loss is above the opened price.
- TP Modifier For Break Even: Number you select to increase/decrease the new trade TP comparing with the main old trade.
- Trailing Stops Type: Break Even or Trailing Stops.
- Break Even Start in Cents: In case you selected BE then it will place a new stop lose above the opened price when it is reached.
- Break Even Value in Cents: Must be lower than BE itself, it is the value of the new BE stop loss.
- Trailing Start: In case you want Trailing Stop instead of Break Even. It is the value when the price reached then start update Stops.
- Trailing Stop: Similar to Trailing Start but will be as a grid of more increased values. So, it will update the stops more than once.
- Trailing Step: The value to be updated for Stops following the Trailing Stop parameter value.
- Magic Number: To personalize the EA trades.
- Enable Sell/Bid Trading: True: will allow EA to trade short positions side by side of long trades, but False will open only Long trades.
- Max. Allowed DD% Trades: An option in case you use more EAs in your account to prevent trading if the DD percentage is Greater or equal your value.
Hope The Best For All.