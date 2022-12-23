MamyShares

This EA is designed specially for trading stock market (shares).

However, it has no limitation in symbols and/or time frames. It can work with any broker and any market such as Forex and Oil.. and so on.

It is a nice scalper which has a custom built in indicator.

Note that this EA will not win every trade but generally difference between won trades and lost ones might be in Positive.

Back to the performed back tests, we would like to inform you that all of our tests were performed in a simulated environment for the real time conditions such as trades latency and variable spreads with the 99.9% quality data downloaded from Dukascopy bank.

Parameters / Inputs:

  1. Lot/Share Type: Option of the Lot/Volume Type.
  2. Shares Size: In case you trade stocks/shares then default is 1 but you can decrease by typing less than 1 or increase by typing greater than 1.
  3. Fixed Lot Size: Manually lot/volume size which will never change.
  4. (2D) Auto Lot Size: Lot/Volume size which will be calculated as the given data in your selected written amount.
  5. (2D) Amount For AUTO Lot: Selected amount to be calculated with lot size.
  6. Take Profit Type: Some TP options to be selected even by pips or percentage..
  7. Take Profit in Cents: Your selected TP as per the TP type. It will work only with cent option.
  8. Stop Loss Type: Some SL options to be selected even by pips or percentage..
  9. Stop Loss in Cents: Your selected SL as per the SL type. It will work only with cent option.
  10. Close Trade in Fridays: True: will close all opened potions in Fridays. False: Will do nothing for opened trades in Fridays.
  11. Increase a Trade When Break Even: To open another new trade when stop loss is above the opened price.
  12. TP Modifier For Break Even: Number you select to increase/decrease the new trade TP comparing with the main old trade.
  13. Trailing Stops Type: Break Even or Trailing Stops.
  14. Break Even Start in Cents: In case you selected BE then it will place a new stop lose above the opened price when it is reached.
  15. Break Even Value in Cents: Must be lower than BE itself, it is the value of the new BE stop loss.
  16. Trailing Start: In case you want Trailing Stop instead of Break Even. It is the value when the price reached then start update Stops.
  17. Trailing Stop: Similar to Trailing Start but will be as a grid of more increased values. So, it will update the stops more than once.
  18. Trailing Step: The value to be updated for Stops following the Trailing Stop parameter value.
  19. Magic Number: To personalize the EA trades.
  20. Enable Sell/Bid Trading: True: will allow EA to trade short positions side by side of long trades, but False will open only Long trades.
  21. Max. Allowed DD% Trades: An option in case you use more EAs in your account to prevent trading if the DD percentage is Greater or equal your value.

Hope The Best For All.


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Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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