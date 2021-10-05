Trailing Stops PRO

Trailing Stops Pro is a highly advanced trailing stop program. It comes with 12 different trailing stops and helps you to manage your trade and stops easily. You can specify a trail start, that means the trailing stop will be started after your positions has reached the selected profit points. Additionally you can set a trail distance as well as activate and deactivate the trailing stop for each position separately. For your convenience the program has a very easy to use app panel.

For a detailed description and user guide take a look here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/745850

MT5 version also available in the market.

Included Trailing Stops

  • Straight
    This is the normal MetaTrader trail. The stop loss will be trailed with a fixed distance to the market price
  • BAR LH1
    Sets the stop loss below the previous bar or candle low on BUY positions or above the previous bar high on SELL positions. Additionally you can add a distance. I.e. you have an open BUY position on EURUSD. The previous candle low is  1.18100 and your distance is set to 10 points (100 pips). This means your trailing stop will be set to 1.18000. This trailing method is very useful for breakouts and small timeframe news trading.
  • BAR LH3
    Identical to BAR LH1 but the stop loss will be set in relation to the third last candle.
  • BAR LH5 
    Identical to BAR LH1 but the stop loss will be set in relation to the fifth last candle.
  • Tick 6
    This trailing stop builds a moving average based on the last 6 raw ticks. This trailing method is ideal for scalping and fast moving markets.     It's the mixture of being tight to the market but not getting stopped out too early like it often happens with the straight trail. An additional trailing distance can be specified.
  • Tick 12
    Identical to Tick 6 but the moving average is based on the last 12 raw ticks.
  • Tick 20
    Identical to Tick 6 but the moving average is based on the last 20 raw ticks.
  • Outside
    Trails the stop loss below the last low (on BUY positions) or last high (on SELL positions) created by an outside bar. This trailing method is very useful for trends or ranges. An additional trailing distance can be specified.
  • Trend
    Set the stop loss below the last trend low on BUY positions or above the last trend high for SELL positions. As we all know "the trend is your friend" this trailing stop is ideal for trends. Additional trailing distance can be specified.
  • Supertrend
    Sets the stop loss based on the Supertrend indicator. Supertrend settings like period and multiplier can be set on the Trail Stop PRO properties (see below). Additional trailing distance can be specified.
  • EMA
    Sets the stop loss based on a Exponential Moving Average. EMA settings like period and shift can be set on the Trail Stop PRO properties (see below). Additional trailing distance can be specified.
  • SMA
    Sets the stop loss based on Simple Moving Average. SMA settings like period and shift can be set on the Trail Stop PRO properties (see below). Additional trailing distance can be specified.

If you want to see chart indications for outside bars, trend or supertrend just search the market for "ToolBox 360".

Trail Stops PRO Properties

  • Dark interface: Sets the app panel to a dark or bright color
  • Panel scale: Panel scale in percent
  • Trail line start color: Set the color of the trail start line 
  • Debug messages: Prints out debug messages and helps to find errors
  • Supertrend settings: Period and multiplier settings for Supertrend.
  • EMA / SMA settings: Period and shift settings for EMA / SMA
  • Tester settings: See remarks below

Tester settings:

Unfortunately the MT tester has some limitation. You cannot open any positions manually and the app panel won't work.  Those limitations do not apply for demo or live accounts! To use the program inside the tester some settings have to be specified:

Open position: A position will be opened in the selected direction on the first tick. Of course this won't apply for demo or live accounts
Trail start: Start trail after the position is the specified points in profit
Trail distance: Trail distance in points/pips
Trailing type: Set the trailing type (see above for available trailing types)

Like for any other EA, you have to activate  Algo-Trading in order to use the program



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Profalgo Limited
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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
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Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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