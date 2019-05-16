WdqGrid

live sign:https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/565389

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/460257

This is a grid EA that combines automated and manual automation with the following features.

StartHour ENdHour choice 4~6 12~14  17~19 .you can run any currency and any cfd .

you need run account in above 5000$.

1. The distance of the grid is based on day pivot

2. With moving take profit by pivot and partial close method

3. The grid's add lots method is different from the  Martinger model, but based on the reversalmodel algorithm.

4. What time period can be limited to the first grid?

5. Can use drawing tools Auxiliary trading Horizontal line ，Fibonacci retracement line， Fibonacci extension line ，Rectangular

the horizontal line :    Fill in the description "buy" or   "sell"

Fibonacci retracement line : Fill in the description "buy" or   "sell"  

Fibonacci extension line:  Fill in the description  "buy" or   "sell"

rectangle : Fill in the  description "bf"or  "sf"    mean buy forbidden sell forbidden Set the forbidden trading range for the buy or sell order.the range is bigger than rect down and small than rect  up.

When the market is bigger than one day, if it exceeds the scope of the pivot, it will not be trade.

6. You can set the maximum number of grids, the total amount of grids, and close the position by the amount of loss.


ps:               Recommended to hang in the 1h period. If you want to view the EA's strategy tester speed and 【isShowBoard】=false to close panel, you can set [StopAutoCloseBuy] or [StopAutoCloseSell] to true.


Parameter Description

[MagicNumber]: Different from other EAs


[MaxSpread]: greater than MaxSpread


[startlot]: starting quantity




[when grid full set grid stoploss]: When the total number of orders for multiple orders or empty orders is equal to "grid sum lots max" for all the order settings, the number of stop points at the current position




[grid sum lots max]: total amount of buy or sell


[add lot stratege]: STRATEGY_MID recommended


[TRADE trend]: Under the single or the next single or both sides




[StopAutoBuy]: true It is forbidden to automatically place multiple orders, then you can manually operate. False automation


[StopAutoSell]: true It is forbidden to automatically place an empty order, after which you can manually operate it. False automation

【StopAutoFirstBuy】：manual buy first order

【StopAutoFirstSell】：manual sell first order

[StopAutoCloseBuy]: true Stops automatically closing multiple orders. You can do this manually. False automation


[StopAutoCloseSell]: true Stop automatically close the empty list and you can do it manually. False automation


[breakTP]: Profit reaches breakTP * Point triggers trailing


[trailing]: After breakingTp is reached, cost price + trailing+Point


[MaximumBuyLevels]: Maximum buy level


[MaximumSellLevels]: Maximum selling level


[slippage]: slippage


[isDropDownClose]: Set true dropdownMoney and dropdownPercent to take effect


[dropdownMoney]: Loss reaches dropdownMoney Closed list


[dropdownPercent]: Loss reaches dropdownPercent Closed list Percentage


[isShowBoard]: Display the order panel


The first order is executed during the following time period when StartHour:StartMinute=EndHour:EndMinute does not limit the time


If you fill in 2 0 5 0 12 0 14 0 in turn, it means the first order is executed at 2:00~5:00 and 12:00~14:00.


Fill in 5 0 2 0 12 0 14 0 or 2 0 5 0 14 0 12 0 means StartHour<EndHour parameter setting failed Transaction time is 0:00~24:00


Fill in 2 0 5 0 12 0 12 0 means StartHour1=EndHour1, the trading time is 2:00~5:00


Fill in 2 0 2 0 12 0 14 0 means StartHour=EndHour, the trading time is 12:00~14:00

[StartHour]:


[StartMinute]:


[EndHour]:


[EndMinute]:




[StartHour1]:


[StartMinute1]:


[EndHour1]:


[EndMinute1]:


Operation panel description:


White input box Fill the transaction volume You can directly modify the transaction volume after the first order.


Close sells current single profit : close all sell orders


Close buys current single profit : close all buy orders


Sell ​​single quantity: sell single quantity


Buy single quantity: buy order quantity


Close partial buys single quantity: close 1/3 buy order


Close partial sells single quantity: close 1/3 sell order


Refresh pivot: refresh the axis


Clear draw object: clear drawing object



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ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
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Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
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Neuralis Cortoid Gold
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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