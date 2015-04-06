ProTradeBot

ProTradeBot is a fully automated trading advisor. The configuration of the advisor's program settings is based on the use of a safe trading strategy, which implies closing a trade when a positive progression of profitability of several points is achieved, which allows the buyer to minimize the leakage of funds from opening unprofitable trades. The Expert Advisor has special utilitarian macros and settings that implicitly help the user to achieve a profitable indicator of profitability from trading.
The mechanics of the advisor's work is to launch a number of processes based on the principle of mutual parallelism. The Expert Advisor encapsulates trades in a separate information flow, with their subsequent filtering thanks to a special integrated software installation (or indicators) and diversification of entry and exit points, which allows the buyer, using mechanical regulation, to provide a correlation surplus of profitable trades over unprofitable ones, ensuring a positive progress in profitability.
ProTradeBot does not use a martingale strategy and strategies based on speculative step-by-step lot multiplication, being aimed at ensuring the safety of trading and the absence of high risks of profit retracement and loss of the deposit due to opening unprofitable trades with an increased lot.
Features:
• The function of accommodation, which allows you to configure the EA for any currency pair and any timeframe.
• The advisor can work with any leverage.
• Adaptability allows the EA to work on any brokerage floor.
Manufacturer's recommendations
• Timeframe H1
• The manufacturer recommends using the basic settings.
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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5 (2)
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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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4.71 (21)
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Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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