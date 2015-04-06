ProTradeBot is a fully automated trading advisor. The configuration of the advisor's program settings is based on the use of a safe trading strategy, which implies closing a trade when a positive progression of profitability of several points is achieved, which allows the buyer to minimize the leakage of funds from opening unprofitable trades. The Expert Advisor has special utilitarian macros and settings that implicitly help the user to achieve a profitable indicator of profitability from trading.

The mechanics of the advisor's work is to launch a number of processes based on the principle of mutual parallelism. The Expert Advisor encapsulates trades in a separate information flow, with their subsequent filtering thanks to a special integrated software installation (or indicators) and diversification of entry and exit points, which allows the buyer, using mechanical regulation, to provide a correlation surplus of profitable trades over unprofitable ones, ensuring a positive progress in profitability.

ProTradeBot does not use a martingale strategy and strategies based on speculative step-by-step lot multiplication, being aimed at ensuring the safety of trading and the absence of high risks of profit retracement and loss of the deposit due to opening unprofitable trades with an increased lot.

Features:

• The function of accommodation, which allows you to configure the EA for any currency pair and any timeframe.

• The advisor can work with any leverage.

• Adaptability allows the EA to work on any brokerage floor.

Manufacturer's recommendations

• Timeframe H1

• The manufacturer recommends using the basic settings.