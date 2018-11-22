ForexMarshalsSmart
- Experts
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 22 November 2018
- Activations: 20
ForexMarshalsSmart
The EA's strategy is based on low-risk trading based on medium-term market trends. In the absence of aggressive scalping, the average profit per trade is 15-50 pips. ForexMarshalsSmart works with any MetaTrader 4 broker and meets the requirements of all the world's leading brokers.
Description of the advisor settings:
- LotPosition - volume of market positions
- LotOrders - the volume of pending orders
- Distance - distance between orders, profit distance
- MagicNumber - advisor orders identifier
- Slippage - maximum allowable slippage