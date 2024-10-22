GoldenWave Scalper

3

GoldenWave Scalper

Overview: GoldenWave Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for short-term trading on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It combines technical indicators such as the Exponential Moving Average (EMA), Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Average True Range (ATR) to identify potential trading opportunities in the market. The EA is optimized for scalping, making it ideal for traders looking for quick entries and exits on lower timeframes like M5.

Key Features:

  1. Technical Indicators:

    • Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Uses two EMAs (fast and slow) to detect potential trend changes. A buy signal is generated when the fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA, while a sell signal is triggered when the fast EMA crosses below the slow EMA.
    • Relative Strength Index (RSI): The RSI indicator helps filter out overbought and oversold market conditions. Buy trades are considered when the RSI is below 40, and sell trades when the RSI is above 60.
    • Average True Range (ATR): ATR is used to calculate dynamic stop-loss levels, ensuring they adapt to the current market volatility. It provides a multiplier to determine the distance of the stop loss from the entry price.

  2. Risk Management:

    • Lot Size Normalization: The EA automatically normalizes the lot size to ensure it complies with the broker’s minimum and step requirements.
    • Volume Validation: The EA includes volume checks to ensure that the order volume adheres to the broker’s constraints, preventing issues like ERR_INVALID_TRADE_VOLUME .
    • Margin Check: Before opening any trade, the EA checks if there is sufficient free margin available, preventing ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MONEY errors and avoiding over-leveraging.
    • Maximum Order Control: Incorporates logic to respect the broker's limits on the maximum number of open and pending orders, ensuring compliance with trading account restrictions.

  3. Trailing Stop Management:

    • The EA includes a trailing stop feature that dynamically adjusts the stop-loss level as the trade moves in the desired direction, helping to lock in profits while minimizing risks.
    • The trailing stop is calculated based on the trailingStop input, allowing users to fine-tune the distance of the stop loss in pips.

  4. Automation & Customization:

    • Completely Automated: GoldenWave Scalper handles all aspects of trade management, from signal detection to order placement and stop-loss adjustments.
    • Customizable Inputs: Users can adjust the lot size, EMA periods, RSI period, ATR period, ATR multiplier, and trailing stop distance to match their trading style and market conditions.
    • Easy to Use: The EA is designed with simplicity in mind, allowing traders of all experience levels to integrate it into their trading strategy with minimal configuration.

Ideal For: GoldenWave Scalper is perfect for traders who:

  • Prefer automated trading solutions that do not require constant monitoring.
  • Seek a scalping strategy that leverages technical analysis for high-probability trades.
  • Want to minimize risks with effective money management features.
  • Are looking for a short-term trading solution on the M5 timeframe or other lower timeframes.

Disclaimer: As with any automated trading system, it is important to backtest and optimize GoldenWave Scalper on a demo account before using it in live trading. Market conditions can change, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Always ensure proper risk management when trading with real capital.


Reviews 2
John Burkill
39
John Burkill 2024.11.05 22:06 
 

Brilliant little EA Does what it says cant beat if for the price Had it on during the election and it still made me orofits

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Afsal Meerankutty
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Leonid Arkhipov
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
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Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
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Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
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EUR Kamikaze
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
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European Kamikaze is a specialized algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for the  EURJPY  , GBPJPY    , AUDJPY    ,  CADJPY    and USDJPY   on  3-minute  charts, but best results is for  EURJPY. Position sizing is dynamically calculated based on user-defined risk parameters, while a fixed stop-loss mechanism is applied to all trades. Key Features Instrument/Timeframe Specific : Optimized for EURJPY   on 3-minute charts Risk Management : Position sizing based on account balance percenta
BullionSprint EA
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
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BullionSprint EA is an Expert Advisor built for traders who want a focused, disciplined approach to XAUUSD on the 1-minute chart . Designed for fast market conditions, BullionSprint EA combines structured entry timing with built-in trade management and risk controls to help automate short-term gold trading without unnecessary complexity. The system is optimized for active intraday conditions and is intended for traders who prefer a specialized setup rather than a multi-symbol, multi-style robot.
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patrickdrew
3235
patrickdrew 2025.04.30 13:30 
 

Absolute CRAP!

After 1 WEEK no trades at all.

I tried on 2 different brokers and at each two different types of accounts.

A friend also tried it and it did nothing for him.

Author also seems to check mql5 not too often! :-(

Forget this one! :-(

John Burkill
39
John Burkill 2024.11.05 22:06 
 

Brilliant little EA Does what it says cant beat if for the price Had it on during the election and it still made me orofits

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