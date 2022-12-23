BabyShares

This EA is designed specially for trading stock market (shares).

However, it has no limitation in symbols and/or time frames. It can work with any broker and any market such as Forex and Oil.. and so on.

It is a nice scalper which has a custom built in indicator.

Note that this EA will not win every trade but generally difference between won trades and lost ones might be in Positive.

Back to the performed back tests, we would like to inform you that all of our tests were performed in a simulated environment for the real time conditions such as trades latency and variable spreads with the 99.9% quality data downloaded from Dukascopy bank.

ONLY patients investors would raise their money by let this trading robot works for them. While long term gains are welcome.

Greatest product for Speculators. It will work for both, the poor and rich investors.



Parameters / Inputs:

Lot/Share Type: Option of the Lot/Volume Type. Shares Size: In case you trade stocks/shares then default is 1 but you can decrease by typing less than 1 or increase by typing greater than 1. Fixed Lot Size: Manually lot/volume size which will never change. (2D) Auto Lot Size: Lot/Volume size which will be calculated as the given data in your selected written amount. (2D) Amount For AUTO Lot: Selected amount to be calculated with lot size. Take Profit Type: Some TP options to be selected even by pips or percentage.. Take Profit in Cents: Your selected TP as per the TP type. It will work only with cent option. Stop Loss Type: Some SL options to be selected even by pips or percentage.. Stop Loss in Cents: Your selected SL as per the SL type. It will work only with cent option. Close Trade in Fridays: True: will close all opened potions in Fridays. False: Will do nothing for opened trades in Fridays. Applied Price: The price selected from the candle(s) for the built in custom indicator. Strategy: More strategies are available to be tested with all symbols and all time frames. Increase a Trade When Break Even: To open another new trade when stop loss is above the opened price. TP Modifier For Break Even: Number you select to increase/decrease the new trade TP comparing with the main old trade. Trailing Stops Type: Break Even or Trailing Stops. Break Even Start in Cents: In case you selected BE then it will place a new stop lose above the opened price when it is reached. Break Even Value in Cents: Must be lower than BE itself, it is the value of the new BE stop loss. Trailing Start: In case you want Trailing Stop instead of Break Even. It is the value when the price reached then start update Stops. Trailing Stop: Similar to Trailing Start but will be as a grid of more increased values. So, it will update the stops more than once. Trailing Step: The value to be updated for Stops following the Trailing Stop parameter value. Magic Number: To personalize the EA trades. Enable Sell/Bid Trading: True: will allow EA to trade short positions side by side of long trades, but False will open only Long trades. Max. Allowed DD% Trades: An option in case you use more EAs in your account to prevent trading if the DD percentage is Greater or equal your value.

The more options in parameters could allow you perform more tests with more time frames and/or symbols to find your best settings.

Hope The Best For All.