Scalping trader light
- Indicators
- Andrey Kozak
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Scalping trader light is a simplified version of the scalping indicator for intraday trading. This indicator analyzes the state of the market and shows the trader with arrows when to open orders and in which direction. When the arrow appears, open an order in the direction of the arrow. We set take profit at the minimum distance (about 10 pips + spread). Stoploss is an indicator signal in the opposite direction.
The simplified version of the indicator works the same on all pairs and timeframes, but has less functionality. The simplified version of the indicator does not send signals to the phone or email, and the simplified version only shows buy signals. Unlike the simplified version of the indicator, the full version of the indicator shows signals in both directions, as well as sends signals to the phone and email. You can buy the full version of the indicator at the link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/73747
Indicator settings:
- period - indicator period. The more we specify this value, the less signals we will receive. But these signals will be at large price peaks.
- specularity - in this parameter we can enable or disable the wave analysis of the market according to the mirror principle.
- delay - market analysis delay. Works as a filter for waveform analysis.
