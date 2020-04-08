Scalping trader full
- Indicators
- Andrey Kozak
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Scalping trader full - full versionof the scalping indicator for intraday trading. This indicator analyzes the state of the market and shows the trader with arrows when to open orders and in which direction. When the arrow appears, open an order in the direction of the arrow. We set take profit at the minimum distance (about 10 pips + spread). Stoploss is an indicator signal in the opposite direction.
Indicator advantages:
- shows signals on the chart when to open orders.
- shows in which direction to open an order.
- gives 10 to 100 signals every day.
- sends notifications to your phone and email! Therefore, you do not need to constantly sit at the PC.
Indicator settings:
- period - indicator period. The more we specify this value, the less signals we will receive. But these signals will be at large price peaks.
- specularity - in this parameter we can enable or disable the wave analysis of the market according to the mirror principle.
- delay - market analysis delay. Works as a filter for waveform analysis.
- bars - indicate on how many bars the indicator will be displayed on.
- UpColor - indicate the color of the lines and arrows of buy signals.
- DownColor - indicate the color of lines and arrows for sell signals.
- arrow_size - the size of the indicator arrows.
- line_size - the size of the indicator lines.
- text_size - indicator text size.
- email - enable or disable sending signals to email.
- push - enable or disable sending signals to the phone.
- alert - enable or disable the alert window in the terminal.