Date Time Indicator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 23 April 2019
- Activations: 5
A simple but very useful indicator that allows you to display the current date and time on the chart. Especially useful when you save your analysis or trades.
Features:
- show local date and time
- show server date and time
- show remaining time to end the current timeframe interval
- customizable display parameters - show/hide date or time
- set display position
- set display size
- set display color
- works on every timeframe