Zig Zag 123 tells us when a reversal or continuation is more likely by looking at the shift in supply and demand. When this happens a signature pattern appears known as 123 (also known ABC) will often break out in direction of higher low or lower high.





Stop loss and take profit levels have been added. There is a panel that shows the overall performance of your trades for if you was to use these stop loss and take profit levels.





We get alerted if a pattern 123 appears and also if the price reaches our stop loss or take profit levels as set by user inputs. Features : An effective way of recognising when a move is about to happen

Choose your favourite signal color

Send alerts to either your PC, eMail or mobile device

Works on any timeframe

No repainting or other such exaggerated claims Settings :

ZigZag Settings Depth Of ZigZag - Depth of ZigZag

- Depth of ZigZag Deviation - Deviation of ZigZag

- Deviation of ZigZag Backstep - Backstep of ZigZag Start Hour End Hour Start Hour - We only allow signal after this start hour

- We only allow signal after this start hour End Hour - We only allow signal before this ending hour Graphical Object Settings Side Panel - For if we want the side panel on or off

- For if we want the side panel on or off Price Target - If we want stop loss and take profit lines to appear or not

- If we want stop loss and take profit lines to appear or not Stop Loss - Sets the stop loss line in points not pips

- Sets the stop loss line in points not pips Take Profit - Sets the take profit line in points not pips

- Sets the take profit line in points not pips Arrow Size - The size of the arrow 1 is smallest

- The size of the arrow 1 is smallest Pattern Size - Size of lines drawn that outline pattern

- Size of lines drawn that outline pattern Profit Size - Size of lines drawn that make our stop loss or takep profit levels

- Size of lines drawn that make our stop loss or takep profit levels Pattern Color - Color of lines

- Color of lines Buy Arrow & Target Color - Color of buy arrows

- Color of buy arrows Sell Arrow & Target Color - Color of sell arrows



