The EURIndex is the Europe dollar index, which is integrated for the seven currencies of EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURNZD and EURUSD.

Through this index, the direction of EUR overall trend can be intuitively understood.

The EURIndex works better with other indexes in combination. For example, the combination of EURIndex and CHFIndex can directly reflect the trend of currency EURCHF.

It is easy to understand that the currency EURCHF is split into two indices, one is the EURIndex and the other is the CHFIndex.

Through the analysis, it can be intuitively found that, in a period of time, the factors that influence the trend of currency EURCHF are EURIndex or CHFIndex? This provides an important reference for our investment decisions.

TIPS: In your MT4 trading software, there must be seven currency pairs of EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURNZD and EURUSD at the same time, and the seven currency pairs can all be opened normally in the chat, then the EURINDEX index can be displayed.



