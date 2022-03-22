Currency Strength Dashboard

Currency Strength

Currency Strength Dashboard

When it comes to currency strengths there are two standard methods to use the currency strength tool:

  • As a trend-following tool.
  • As a trend reversal tool.

When using the currency strength meter, we analyze each currency individually rather than as currency pairs.

The basic idea is to identify the strongest currency and the weakest currency so one can be able to choose the right currency pair to trade. Some traders use it as a tool to buy strength and sell weakness.

Once we determine which currency is independently about to increase in value, we can easily determine which currency pairs are about to experience a value change.

Understanding the concept between individualized currencies and currency pairs will be very crucial for anyone utilizing the currency strength Dashboard, or anyone who is doing forex trading in general.

INPUTS


timeFrame            =   PERIOD_D1;

currencyArray        = "USD;EUR;GBP;JPY;AUD;CAD;CHF;NZD";
symbolPrefix         =          "";
symbolSuffix         =          "";
outputForSymbol      =    "EURUSD"; 
compactModeOn        =        false; 
showInPips           =        true;
refreshTime          =           1;    // Refresh Time in sec 
offset_X             =         200;
offset_Y             =         250;
strongColor          =    clrGreen;   
weakColor            =     clrRed;
neutralColor         =    clrWhite;
borderColor          =    clrGray;
fontSize             =           8;
levelsAlertMode      =      0;    //Select alert Levels
extremeStrongLevel   = 90;    //Extremely strong levels(0-Off)   
veryStrongLevel      =    70;    //Very strong levels(0-Off)   
strongLevel          =       50;    //Strong levels(0-Off)   
currencyAlertOn      = true;    //Currency strength alerts are On/Off 
pushNotificationOn  = true;    //Push Notification are On/Off


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Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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