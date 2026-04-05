"Turbo Helper for scalping" is a fully prepared trading system. It shows the trader with an arrow on the chart when to open an order and in which direction. It also indicates to the trader with a square symbol when to close the trade. After that, the indicator displays the estimated number of points for the trade on the chart. This value may vary slightly as the indicator does not take into account the actual spread size and swap of your broker. However, to calculate more accurately, you can specify the spread size in the indicator settings under the parameter "Average daily spread". When calculating, the system will consider the value of this parameter. This trading system performs market analysis instead of the trader and provides specific recommendations on what to do. Additionally, "Turbo Helper for scalping" sends signals via email and phone.

Advantages of the system:



Fully prepared trading system

Designed for scalping on the M5, M15, M30 timeframes

Does not repaint its values

Analyzes the market itself and shows the trader when to open and close trades

Works with all brokers

Works with the majority of currency pairs





How to test the trading system?

