Pips forex - is a ready trading system . This indicator shows with arrows on the chart when and in what direction you need to open an order. If the arrow is green, then we open a buy deal, and if the arrow is red, then we open a sell deal. Everything is very simple and quite effective. TakeProfit set 15-25 points. StopLoss set at the level of points. When the dots move, we immediately override the StopLoss. Recommended timeframe for trading M1 and M5. This is a scalping strategy and works best on the smallest timeframes. The currency pair can be any. Of the recommended ones, we can offer GBPUSD, EURUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF. The settings can be left as default. You can open 10-20 trades daily using this strategy.





Benefits of the Pips Forex indicator:

this is a ready-made trading strategy for any currency pair.

for any currency pair. this is a scalping trading strategy for trading on the smallest timeframes M1 and M5

this strategy is very simple and does not require additional indicators.

The strategy is very stable and quite safe because it uses Stop Loss to limit unexpected losses.

the indicator does not redraw its signals. He drew an arrow and it stays there forever.





Pips Forex indicator settings: