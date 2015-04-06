New Wave EA

The automated expert advisor that builds a grid of orders based on my developed algorithm.

The initial lot of order can be fixed or dynamically calculated, depending on the deposit balance and the risk parameter used.

To prevent opening trades at a high spread value, the EA has a corresponding filter. You can specify the maximum allowable value in the settings.

The internal algorithm of work and settings of the expert advisor for Short and Long trades are completely identical. Thus, the expert advisor works the same, regardless of the direction of the global trend.

The EA sets the TakeProfit parameter on all its orders and modifies it if necessary. It guarantees the closing of trades on the broker's side, if the connection between the terminal and the broker's server is not stable or slow.

Account type can be any: standard, micro, cent. There are no special requirements for the spread.

The timeframe on the terminal chart does not matter. You can set any timeframe and switch it at any time. The working timeframe of the EA is set in the settings.





The settings inside the EA are for the EURUSD pair.

My recommended leverage is 1:500 (1:400).





The minimum deposit is 2000 USD on standard type accounts. But I recommend to use a deposit from 3000 USD. For smaller deposit amounts, cent accounts or micro accounts should be used. In this case, the deposit can be from 30 USD.





Input parameters:

Risk - risk value. The parameter is used when calculating the dynamic trade size;Fixed lot size - fixed lot value. If set to 0, the EA will use a dynamic lot;Spread control - allows to enable spread filter;Maximum spread - maximum allowable spread value;TakeProfit for the first order - expected profit for a single order, in pips;TakeProfit for all orders - expected profit value for the entire order grid, in pips;Maximum number of orders - maximum number of simultaneously opened orders in one direction;Indicator period - period of the main indicator;Price deviation - minimum allowable deviation of the indicator;Minimum distance between orders - minimum distance between placed orders, in pips;Work timeframe - working timeframe of the expert advisor;Enable additional trend filter - allows to enable the use of additional trend filter;Slippage - maximum allowable price slippage, in pips;Background color - information panel background color;Comment for expert advisor orders - comment on expert advisor orders;Magic number - unique number for EA orders (any digits);





If you have any questions, please send me a private message. I will answer you in short time.



