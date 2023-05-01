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Moustapha Boulouz - 25465153 - Trader's profile - MQL5 Algo Trading community

Introducing the ultimate EA for traders looking to Trade short-term price movements in the NAS100 index - the NAS100 scalping EA!

Our scalping EA is an automated trading software that Takes Advantage of The New York Stock Exchange Open Momentum. The EA identify High Probability trading opportunities And It's designed to execute trades quickly capturing small price movements within minutes.

With our NAS100 scalping EA, you'll enjoy lightning-fast execution, tight spreads, and advanced risk management features to ensure that your trades are not too risky. You can use the EA to trade different lot sizes, and it can be scaled up or down based on your preferences.

Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, our NAS100 scalping EA is the perfect tool to help you maximize your Wins and minimize your risk. Don't miss out on the opportunity to join the elite group of traders who use automated trading software to their advantage.

FEATURES

The EA is specialized on Scalping Only Nas100.

The EA uses Advanced Trade Management.

The EA Only Trade on 1 Minute Timeframe.

The EA Only Risks 1% Per Trade.



The EA Only Takes 2 Trades a Day Max.



The EA Cuts Stop loss To Half when the trade is in +0.50% in profit.

The EA Moves Stop loss To Break-even when the trade is in +1% in profit.

The EA Moves Stop loss To +1% when the trade is in +2% in profit.

Sets are provided -

Limited number of Buyers.

Free Demo available to download.

Broker: Any broker with a low spread.I recommend or IC Markets.

Minimum initial deposit: $500 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.

Recommended initial deposit: $1000 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.

Leverage at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended

Account type: Hedging.

Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Optional).

Use 'Every tick based on real ticks' (>99% quality).

Order Our NAS100 scalping EA today and take your trading to the next level!























