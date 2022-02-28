Grid Under Control
- Experts
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Hassane ZibaraI am a full-time programmer - scripts - indicators - expert advisers All three of these can be done in MQL4 & MQL5 formats. I have more than 7 years of programming experience and I'll always increase my qualifications.
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 28 February 2022
- Activations: 5
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ grid under control is an EA that opens an orders buy or sell or both, if the market moves an adverse move the EA will open new trade if the first trade is to buy the EA will open buy or if the first trade is to sell the EA will open sell after trade step as you insert in parameters