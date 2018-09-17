The EA uses different strategy to each pre-set file which can all be downloaded from the BlogGegatrade Advanced is open for the user to define his own strategy based on his trading style

It is secured by a built-in “ News WatchDog ” that suspends trading during news events the EA has lot of preset configuration files that can be downloaded from its Blog

Gegatrade Advanced EA is a state of the art Cost Averaging system

Have you ever wished to trade using your own personal formula, you can do that with Gegatrade Advanced

Trade with your own style,Scalping, Trend Follow, News Trading, Martingale, Hedge, Cost Averaging and a lot more can be achieved with Gegatrade Advanced Download set files from the Blog

It is advised to use Low spread brokers with a starting balance of 3000





Parameters





For full description visit the Blog : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/720582



The EA has lot of parameters which are all described in details in the link above

As well a youtube video describing "how-to" step by step





In order for the "News WatchDog" Feature to function, you should check box Allow WebRequest

and add “http://news1.gegatrade.com” into your WebRequest URL list



To do so, Go to Tools/Option/Expert Advisor

Check the box “Allow WebRequest for listed URL:”

Add the following: http://news1.gegatrade.com‌ click ok