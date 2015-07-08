News Robot MT4

News Robot 4.0

During the release of economic news, the price can overcome tens of points only in the first minute after the release. It is very risky to trade manually during high volatility, as it is difficult to quickly respond to rapidly changing quotes and actual data of a news release.

To trade on the news, you need to draw up a scenario in advance, set the maximum risk.



Use a specialized professional robot to trade on news. News Robot implements your news trading strategy using both pending orders and market orders.

The strategy using pending stop orders is classic when trading on the news. Buy-stop and sell-stop orders are placed immediately before the data is released. The EA can hold orders until the actual data is released at a specified level from the current price. Trading is carried out by 1 order or a grid of orders.



The market order strategy allows you to trade based on the actual news release data. It is necessary to analyze the data in advance and draw up a trading scenario. Using News Robot is easy to do. You can filter for a specific type of news release and analyze the market reaction in the past. Also, the EA will prompt the current trend direction.

Currently, the most interesting news to trade is the news on Interest Rate Decision and Unemployment Rate. The news calendar is downloaded from the site https://mqlbox.com. The EA is optimized to get up-to-date data quickly.

To enable download, you need to add the URL https://mqlbox.com in the terminal settings (Tools/Options/Expert Advisors/Allow WebRequest).



