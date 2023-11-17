Moving Average Crossover EA MT4

Moving Average Strategy EA MT4 is a sophisticated automated trading tool designed for MetaTrader 4, leveraging moving average crossovers to capture trend reversals and potential entry points. This expert advisor offers traders a versatile solution with customizable settings, ensuring precise trade execution and robust risk management. Extensively back-tested, it provides efficient entry methods, flexible exit rules, and minimal system resource consumption for seamless trading.

The system includes day/time filters for session control and supports historical data testing for performance validation. A real-time dashboard displays open trades, account equity, and system metrics, while intuitive input menus simplify configuration. Detailed documentation is provided for all settings.

For detailed documentation: General Settings/Input Guide | Indicator Settings/Input Guide | Backtests and Set Files

You can download the MT5 version here: Moving Average Strategy EA MT5

Key Features:

5 Different strategies for entry and exit

Moving Average Crossover trading system with customizable parameters (MA periods, types)

Supports multiple timeframes for flexible trading

Multiple risk management options: Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, trailing stops

Advanced position sizing and drawdown protection

Time/day filters for controlled trading sessions

Real-time monitoring dashboard

Pop-up, email, and push notifications

MQL5 VPS compatible for 24/7 operation

Note: The Moving Average Strategy EA MT4 is an essential tool for traders seeking to capitalize on trend reversals using moving averages, offering actionable insights and a user-friendly interface. It is designed to execute trades based on configured strategies but does not guarantee profits.

Important Advice:

This is a professional trading tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Expect normal market fluctuations:

Always test in a demo account first

Start with small risk (0.5-1% per trade)

Use only the capital you can afford to lose

Regular updates and optimized set files are released quarterly. For the latest recommendations, check the MQL5 Blog in the documentation section above.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.



