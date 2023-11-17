Moving Average Crossover EA MT4
- Experts
- Biswarup Banerjee
- Version: 18.0
- Updated: 2 July 2025
- Activations: 20
Moving Average Strategy EA MT4 is a sophisticated automated trading tool designed for MetaTrader 4, leveraging moving average crossovers to capture trend reversals and potential entry points. This expert advisor offers traders a versatile solution with customizable settings, ensuring precise trade execution and robust risk management. Extensively back-tested, it provides efficient entry methods, flexible exit rules, and minimal system resource consumption for seamless trading.
The system includes day/time filters for session control and supports historical data testing for performance validation. A real-time dashboard displays open trades, account equity, and system metrics, while intuitive input menus simplify configuration. Detailed documentation is provided for all settings.
For detailed documentation: General Settings/Input Guide | Indicator Settings/Input Guide | Backtests and Set Files
You can download the MT5 version here: Moving Average Strategy EA MT5
Key Features:
- 5 Different strategies for entry and exit
- Moving Average Crossover trading system with customizable parameters (MA periods, types)
- Supports multiple timeframes for flexible trading
- Multiple risk management options: Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, trailing stops
- Advanced position sizing and drawdown protection
- Time/day filters for controlled trading sessions
- Real-time monitoring dashboard
- Pop-up, email, and push notifications
- MQL5 VPS compatible for 24/7 operation
Note: The Moving Average Strategy EA MT4 is an essential tool for traders seeking to capitalize on trend reversals using moving averages, offering actionable insights and a user-friendly interface. It is designed to execute trades based on configured strategies but does not guarantee profits.
Important Advice:
This is a professional trading tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Expect normal market fluctuations:
- Always test in a demo account first
- Start with small risk (0.5-1% per trade)
- Use only the capital you can afford to lose
- Regular updates and optimized set files are released quarterly. For the latest recommendations, check the MQL5 Blog in the documentation section above.
A recent EA, but very well designed and carefully developed. It’s an excellent choice if you have a clear MA Crossover strategy to apply. The author is highly responsive and open to improvements or discussion. I strongly recommend it.