Moving Average Crossover EA MT4

5

Moving Average Strategy EA MT4 is a sophisticated automated trading tool designed for MetaTrader 4, leveraging moving average crossovers to capture trend reversals and potential entry points. This expert advisor offers traders a versatile solution with customizable settings, ensuring precise trade execution and robust risk management. Extensively back-tested, it provides efficient entry methods, flexible exit rules, and minimal system resource consumption for seamless trading.

The system includes day/time filters for session control and supports historical data testing for performance validation. A real-time dashboard displays open trades, account equity, and system metrics, while intuitive input menus simplify configuration. Detailed documentation is provided for all settings.

For detailed documentation: General Settings/Input Guide | Indicator Settings/Input Guide | Backtests and Set Files

You can download the MT5 version here: Moving Average Strategy EA MT5

Key Features:

  • 5 Different strategies for entry and exit
  • Moving Average Crossover trading system with customizable parameters (MA periods, types)
  • Supports multiple timeframes for flexible trading
  • Multiple risk management options: Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, trailing stops
  • Advanced position sizing and drawdown protection
  • Time/day filters for controlled trading sessions
  • Real-time monitoring dashboard
  • Pop-up, email, and push notifications
  • MQL5 VPS compatible for 24/7 operation

Note: The Moving Average Strategy EA MT4 is an essential tool for traders seeking to capitalize on trend reversals using moving averages, offering actionable insights and a user-friendly interface. It is designed to execute trades based on configured strategies but does not guarantee profits.

Important Advice:
This is a professional trading tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Expect normal market fluctuations:

  • Always test in a demo account first
  • Start with small risk (0.5-1% per trade)
  • Use only the capital you can afford to lose
  • Regular updates and optimized set files are released quarterly. For the latest recommendations, check the MQL5 Blog in the documentation section above.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.


Reviews 1
Ponziano Ciampi
240
Ponziano Ciampi 2025.05.29 08:28 
 

A recent EA, but very well designed and carefully developed. It’s an excellent choice if you have a clear MA Crossover strategy to apply. The author is highly responsive and open to improvements or discussion. I strongly recommend it.

Reply to review