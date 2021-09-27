Ord Mantell

5
Suitable currency pairs: EUR/JPY H1 (there will be sets with settings for other currency pairs in the discussions)

Indicators used: "ATR MA Oscillator", "Entry Time", "Top Bottom Price" and "Previous High Low"

Default lot size = 5%

Other Products: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/seller#products

Test results since 2017 for the EUR/JPY H1 pair

Initial balance = 500 $

Net profit = 2,372,808 $

Profitability = 4.07

Profitable trades = 84%

Drawdown = 7%

Recommendation: use an account with a fixed and low spread.


Reviews 1
Livio Yves Chathuant
998
Livio Yves Chathuant 2021.10.05 01:20 
 

I will give a sincere opinion, I have all just installed it on my mt4 and the tests are really impressive on the eurjyp and gbpusd pairs, a robot with a lot of future. I will update my opinion after 1 month of use on my demo account. thank you again to the programmer of this great robot.

Recommended products
MQL Universal EA
Martin Eshleman
4.33 (12)
Experts
Summary of the Expert Advisor This EA will trade using standard MT4 indicators such as Moving Averages, MACD, RSI, Bollinger Bands, and so on. The EA was made so that these indicators can be mixed or matched so a number of possibilities can be traded with. Each indicator can be enabled or disabled and many settings are adjustable for each indicator. There are also other features included like multiple time frame capability and money management. As a result, many different trading strategies can
FREE
Macd Arman EA1 AR1
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all How the expert works on the MACD indicator In a way breakthrough level was put in the expert Login to buy or sell With multiplier deals being opened after a number of points All trades are closed together on a 20 pip gain. Parameters: MACD indicator . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the gre
Major Currency Momentum
Colin Mundia
2.33 (3)
Experts
This EA takes advantage of Momentum in the Major Currencies . If a certain currency has enough momentum, the EA makes trades on the related pairs. The User Inputs of the EA are so straight-forward, they are in form of questions and suggestions. For example, you will see such questions or statements in the input panel: "Should we trade maximum once per day per pair?" "Close order if Break Even not activated after these seconds:" You will specify the required percentage difference between a Bullis
FREE
Gold Highest BreakOut MT4
Michal Kudela
Experts
Breakout Expert Advisor for   XAUUSD (Gold)   — places ATR-filtered pending Buy/Sell orders based on recent high/low ranges (recommended H1). Short overview: Gold Highest BreakOut is an automated Expert Advisor designed for trading   XAUUSD . It places pending Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders at breakout levels derived from recent High/Low ranges and uses ATR and range filters to reduce false entries. Key points: Strategy: breakout from recent High/Low over configurable period. Filters: ATR-based v
Galaxy MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
GALAXY  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GALAXY      It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER   ALL AUTO MATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES   GALAXY  . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls
Confluence Dynamics Multi MT4
Rudy Tanureja
Experts
Confluence Dynamics Multi Multi‑symbol, multi‑timeframe trend following with 7 gate filters – trades only when the highest‑probability confluence is confirmed. 1. Introduction (The Big Picture) Confluence Dynamics Multi MT5 is a   fully automated, non‑martingale, non‑grid   expert advisor that trades a basket of major, cross, and commodity FX pairs (including XAUUSD). It does not guess – it waits for a strict combination of   trend alignment, volatility expansion, price location, session, and
ProAlgo EA
Yann Axel Djonwan
Experts
ProAlgo EA MT4  is a fully automatic professional trading software with several preconfigured trading strategies to choose from.   This EA works like a manual trader and is designed for manual traders who have difficulty sticking to their trading strategy due to indiscipline. There is no Holy Grail in trading. If you are looking for a foolproof trading system that never fails, you can give up trading, you will never be profitable. Believe me, I have tried everything and I have come to this fina
Multi Indicator Bear Version
Vincenzo Tignola
4.5 (2)
Experts
ON THIS LINK YOU CAN FIND NEW VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53022 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53022 /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/-/-/- /-/-/
FREE
Taurus Swing EA
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
Taurus is a high quality EA designed to be consistently profitable in the long run. Strategy: It is a Swing Trading Strategy that finds key turning points and trades them. It uses fix tight stop loss and dynamic TP to catch swings. It is working on the 7 best pairs for diverzification calculated by AI to maximize reliability and minimize DD.  EA works on the following Pairs:(set files in the comments) -- EURUSD H4(DEFAULT) -- AUDUSD H4 -- CADCHF H4 -- NZDCAD H4 -- AUDNZD H4 -- USDJPY H4 -- A
The Israeli tactics
Ori Tordjman
Experts
'TAVOR' is an amazing trading robot by 'The   Israeli tactics' group , developed by Israeli programmers who specialize in forex trading.  Our bot can analyzes trading by times, so what needs to be done is a back test of which times are best, fill in TP / SL. you can set that after each losing trade then the next trade will be double the amount so the profit will be linear. This expert advisor opens one deal a day at the time you choose, so it is advisable to run several at a time each on a diff
Orions Gold Explosion assistant
Umberto Boria
1 (1)
Experts
06/22/23 News! The "news filter" is integrated in the EA. Remember to insert in this url in Tools->Options->Expert Advisor You can disable this filter or use it in two way : Trade only on news No trade on news THANKS ALL! 06/21/23 News! Finally I see the light at the end of tunnel! Thanks all the contributors, now the EA has and efficient and very configurable Trailing Stop. In more It has also the extra profit function that move the Take Profit point by point. I remember you that this is fr
FREE
The Rise of Skywalker
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The Rise of Skywalker :    It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.         Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading.   The Rise of Skywalker   is a expert advisor based in  the indicator     The Rise of Sky walker:   ( https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44511 ) This system uses only one trade in each operation. Do not use Grip or martingale Low risk system since
Multi Strategy Dashboard EA
Kevin Beltran Keena
5 (4)
Experts
Multi instrument and multi time frame EA, with the best indicators.  The MSD EA can be used for automated and manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD EA. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Sessions indicator. Has the option to place Trade Lines (Buy, Sell, Close, Alarm). When the price reaches the trendline, the EA will perform the approp
Gold Trader 310
Davide Martinazzo
Experts
PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION BEFORE BUY OR RENT EA This EA is NOT the result of an optimization of historical data. In fact it is easy to achieve a “super” equity curve (as I call it “go to the space equity curve”) with parameters optimization and overfitting on historical data: it is always possible to find a set of parameters that over-optimize the historical data. But it is the PAST data. The point is to find a strategies that will   work in the future.   For these reasons my strategies have good
Parabolic SAR Auto Trader EA
Mohammad Khairy Abdul Ghany
Experts
Parabolic SAR Auto Trader EA v1.0 is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 4 based on the popular Parabolic SAR indicator, designed to follow market trends and capture momentum movements efficiently. This Expert Advisor automatically detects trend reversals using Parabolic SAR signals and executes trades with built-in risk management and trailing stop functionality. Key Features: Fully automated Parabolic SAR trading system Trend-following strategy using SAR reversal signals Fixe
ATRx Martingale EA 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This is a simple trading robot which works on the EMA crossover strategy. It uses ATR indicator based hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade. Also uses very risky Martingale Lot System. As mentioned early, this is a martingale system which may or may not wipe your trading account. You must use it with proper input settings and proper money-risk management. Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: H1 ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS: Minimum balance             =    $1000 Minimum leverage            =     1
Quant MT4 Gold
Ng Jing Zhi
Experts
Quant King EA   — Built for Gold If you are interested in purchasing the full source code, feel free to contact me via private message. The source code is available for a one-time buyout at   10,999 USDT . Or Buy here then contact me. Trading gold was never meant to be guesswork. Quant King EA   is an intelligent trend-following grid system, purpose-built for XAUUSD. It doesn't chase noise. It doesn't trade blindly. It waits for the market to align — and when it does, it executes with precisio
Recovery Grip Meta 4
Marta Gonzalez
1 (1)
Experts
MANUAL OF RECOVERY GRIP The recovery grip system can recover both an isolated loss and a loss produced by a grip or multiple orders, the algorithm gradually compensates the losses until the equity returns to zero. The time it takes for the algorithm to reverse the loss is proportional to the volatility of the pair and the size of the loss.This system allows you to test the algorithm prior to purchase.For this, it has a powerful simulation system in which you can choose whether your loss is a
FlatOut movings robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
FlatOut Movings Robot: Absolute control of the flat. Confident navigation in the trend. Indicator strategies based on moving averages have one main nightmare. As soon as the market changes phase, your deposit begins to melt. Classic moving averages generate dozens of false crossovers in a flat. Standard filters are ruthlessly lagging. You sit up at night stressed at the terminal, entering at the very end of the movement. This software was created to solve a specific problem. The robot continuou
EA Fantom
Rahul Kumar Trivedi
1 (1)
Experts
EA is based on Parabolic SAR and MACD indicator.  if there are loss EA try to recover loss and fix position by placing another bigger order( factor multipler) after grid gap. if there is profit it waits to optimize profit.    Suitable for Beginners No complex settings Just use EURUSD M5 time frame YOU CAN CONTACT ME FOR OPTIMIZATION Please leave the comment your like or dislike I will be happy to answer all kind of query related to this product... I advise you to please check my ot
FREE
MartinTrend
Yuriy Barykin
Experts
MartinTrend trades in the market every day at certain times. To determine the trend direction, it uses a built-in original indicator on the specified number of bars of the current chart timeframe. After opening a trade, it either opens additional orders with decreased lot sizes, or averaging orders with an increase in the lot. It uses a risky martingale strategy with a constant coefficient of 2 both for decreasing the lot for additional orders and for increasing the lot for averaging. To reduce
Imperium Pattern EA
Botond Ratonyi
5 (2)
Experts
Imperium Pattern EA   USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoemance and it is a key feature in crisis situati
EA Permanent FREE
Vladimir Gorbachev
2 (1)
Experts
This is a medium-term conservative system. It tracks quote movements and defines entry points. The Expert Advisor is completely automated and features the unique algorithm. This demo version trades USDJPY. Features It does not use Martingale; No grid; No scalping; No excessive parameters; Fixed lot; No complicated settings. Trades are usually opened infrequently. Orders may remain open for a few days for obtaining greater profit. Amount of trades per month is from 5 to 20. Deals are closed by T
FREE
MamyShares
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Experts
This EA is designed specially for trading stock market (shares). However, it has no limitation in symbols and/or time frames. It can work with any broker and any market such as Forex and Oil.. and so on. It is a nice scalper which has a custom built in indicator. Note that this EA will not win every trade but generally difference between won trades and lost ones might be in Positive. Back to the performed back tests, we would like to inform you that all of our tests were performed in a simulated
BabyShares
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Experts
This EA is designed specially for trading stock market (shares). However, it has no limitation in symbols and/or time frames. It can work with any broker and any market such as Forex and Oil.. and so on. It is a nice scalper which has a custom built in indicator. Note that this EA will not win every trade but generally difference between won trades and lost ones might be in Positive. Back to the performed back tests, we would like to inform you that all of our tests were performed in a simulated
Intelligent trend
Yang Pei Qin
Experts
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
Gold SuperTrend ATR Strategy Mt4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
XU Gold ST ATR H1 Strategy is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 strategy designed to capture structured directional movement on XAUUSD using a SuperTrend and ATR-based framework with volatility-adjusted risk management and disciplined exit rules. The strategy is designed for Gold / XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. Its goal is to participate in cleaner directional Gold movements while avoiding excessive noise that is common on lower timeframes. Gold is a highly reactive market, often influenced by macr
FREE
Constant Grow
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Unlock the secret to consistent growth in your trading account with Constant Grow , the ultimate trading indicator. Powered by a combination of advanced indicators including RVI Signal, Moving Average, Volumes, Stochastic, and Alligator, this revolutionary tool has been meticulously backtested over a two-year period (2021-2023) to ensure its effectiveness. With Constant Grow , you can now protect and expand your account balance while minimizing risks. Our expert advisor takes care of all money
FREE
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Money Up
Adel Haouam
Experts
This expert is designed to catch up the last events in an hour time frame and compare it to previous hours and then make decisions, this hedging experts starts  from  0.10 , 0.50 and 1.50 depending on conditions  it moves from one level to the other  This expert have proven his effeciency through currency pairs and metals  as well it is adviced to use it with at least 10 pairs or different trades and the reason to get your investment back  within few days i suggest to start with 500 EUR or USD  
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.92 (13)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
More from author
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Main purpose: "Pin Bars" is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works: The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the direction of
FREE
PPR and Engulfing
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (3)
Indicators
PPR and Engulfing is a unique technical indicator designed to identify the "PPR" and "Engulfing" patterns on currency charts in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. These patterns can indicate potential trend reversals or continuations, providing traders with valuable signals for entering and exiting the market. Key Features: Automatic Pattern Detection : The indicator automatically identifies and marks PPR and Engulfing patterns with arrows on the chart. Visual Signals : Green upward arrows
FREE
Ppr PA
Yury Emeliyanov
4.75 (4)
Indicators
"Ppr PA" is a unique technical indicator created to identify "PPR" patterns on the currency charts of the MT4 trading platform. These patterns can indicate possible reversals or continuation of the trend, providing traders with valuable signals to enter the market. Features: Automatic PPR Detection: The indicator automatically identifies and marks PPR patterns with arrows on the chart. Visual Signals: Green and red arrows indicate the optimal points for buying and selling, respectively. Arrow
FREE
Fakey Detector MT5
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
"Fakey PA" is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to automatically identify the Fakey pattern (false breakout) on the chart. The Fakey pattern is a combination of an Inside Bar followed by a false breakout, which often precedes a strong price movement in the opposite direction. What is the Fakey Pattern: Fakey is a three-bar false breakout formation: 1. Mother Bar - a wide bar that contains the next bar 2. Inside Bar - a bar completely within the range of the mother ba
FREE
Pin Bars MT5
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
Main purpose:   "Pin Bars"   is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works:   The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the directi
FREE
Ppr PA MT5
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
"PPR PA" is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to automatically identify the PPR (Push-Pull-Rejection) pattern on the chart. This is a three-candle reversal pattern that can signal the end of a correction and resumption of the trend, providing traders with entry signals. What is the PPR Pattern: PPR is a three-candle reversal formation: • Bullish PPR: two consecutive bearish candles (the second with a lower high and low), then a bullish candle that closes above the
FREE
Inside Bar PA MT5
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
"Inside Bar PA" is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to automatically detect the Inside Bar pattern on the chart. An Inside Bar is a candle whose high and low are completely within the range of the previous candle (mother bar). This pattern often signals market consolidation and can precede a strong price movement. Features: • Automatic detection of all Inside Bars on the chart • Visual marking with arrows: green up arrow for bullish Inside Bars (close >= open), gr
FREE
Fakey Detector
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
Fakey Detector — False Breakout (Fakey) Indicator Fakey Detector is an indicator that automatically detects the classic Fakey pattern (false breakout of an inside bar) from Price Action and displays it on the chart using an arrow and breakout level. How it works: The Fakey pattern consists of three candles: Mother Bar — the largest by range Inside Bar — fully contained within the Mother Bar's range Fakey Candle — breaks out (up or down), but then closes back inside the range The indicator
FREE
Three Bar Reversal
Yury Emeliyanov
3 (2)
Indicators
Three Bar Reversal (MT4) — free indicator Three Bar Reversal is a simple and effective MetaTrader 4 indicator that detects the classic three-bar reversal candlestick pattern with additional filtering based on ATR and candle body sizes. Arrows are displayed on the last closed candle of the pattern, and push notifications are also sent. An automated trading robot Three Bar Reversal EA has been developed based on this indicator. The indicator works on all currency pairs and timeframes but pe
FREE
Inside Bar PA
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
"Inside Bar PA" is a technical indicator designed to determine the inner bars on the chart. An internal bar is a bar or candle, the maximum and minimum of which are completely contained in the previous bar. This may signal a potential reversal or continuation of the trend, depending on the context. Features: Automatic detection of internal bars. Visual marking of internal bars with arrows on the chart. The ability to adjust the distance of the mark from the bar. How to use: Attach the indicato
FREE
C3PO for GbpUsd
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (1)
Experts
The EA is designed primarily for the GBP / USD pair with the M15 timeframe , but it can also be used on other major pairs with preliminary testing using minimal risks. You can change the lot size in the adviser parameters. The EA is based on several indicators: Percent BB, Steady Bands, and Donchian Channel. The expert Advisor opens a buy transaction at the opening of a new day if all the conditions of the above Indicators are met. Below are screenshots of testing since 2018. Initial balance
Railway Tracks Pattern
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
Railway Tracks Pattern — Reversal Pattern Indicator Railway Tracks Pattern is an indicator that automatically detects a powerful two-candle reversal pattern on the chart. It looks for two candles with opposite directions (bullish and bearish), similar in size, and with minimal wicks — a clear sign of momentum shift. How it works: The first candle is strong and directional. The second candle moves in the opposite direction and is of similar size. Both candles have small shadows (wicks). The
FREE
R2d2
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
R2d2 The R2D2 expert Advisor trades based on the Percent BB and Steady Bands indicator. Currency pairs: EURUSD , Timeframe: M15 .(Recommended) GBPUSD, USD/CHF, USD / CAD, EUR/JPY, EUR / GBP, EUR/CHF, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Timeframe M15 (in some cases M30) Test from 14.04.2018 to 14.04.2020 from $ 100 to $ 90,000. See the screenshot below. Opening (input Signal) The R2D2 expert Advisor opens a new long or short position at the beginning of the day, when all the logical conditions of the Percent B
Eur Gbp M15
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
The EA is designed primarily for the EUR/GBP pair M15 timeframe, but it can also be used on other major pairs with preliminary testing using minimal risks. In the adviser parameters, you can change the % of risk per trade. The EA is based on several indicators: Percent BB, Steady Bands, and Ross hook. The expert Advisor opens a buy transaction at the opening of a new day if all the conditions of the above Indicators are met. Below are screenshots of testing for the last  3 years. Initial balan
Imba
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
"IMBA"  is a trading robot for the trading on forex. The EA analyzes the market using several indicators (Persistent BB, Steady Bands). Opens and closes trades on indicators, but sometimes on Stop Loss or Take Profit. It doesn't open many deals, but it compensates for this with the quality of the deals. There is no point in telling too much, just download the Demo version and test it. Others Product:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/seller#products Recommendations: Symbol EURUSD Time
EMYR Stochastics
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (1)
Experts
The main advantage of the EA is the percentage of profitable trades that is 99% in testing over the past 2 years. He does not make many transactions, please note this. Designed primarily for the EUR/USD M30 pair . The EA Uses several indicators the main one of which is "Stochastics" Default testing parameters Initial balance = $10,000 Net profit = $27,300 Profitable trades = 99% Drawdown = 38% Other product:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/seller#products Before using it on a real acc
Naboo
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
By default, the expert Advisor parameters allow trading on the GBP/USD M30 pair . Using three indicators (ATR MA Oscillator, Stochastic, Top Bottom Price) to open and close trades, but also uses Stop Loss and Take Profit. Below is a test for the last 6 years. The default lot size is 1 lot and is recommended for a Deposit of 10 000. For a smaller Deposit, it is recommended to reduce the lot size. For 1000 = 0.1 lot, for 100 = 0.01 lot. Other product:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/sel
Pand0ra EA
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
This expert Advisor is primarily intended for dispersing small deposits. For example, in testing since 2017, the EA increased its balance from 100 $   to 6 514 361 $ The "Pand0ra EA" expert Advisor is perfect for the "EUR/GBP M30" pair. It uses only two indicators "Previous High Low" and "Top Bottom Price". Each trade is protected by a Stop Loss and Take Profit. In the parameters of the expert Advisor, you can change the percentage of the lot from the Deposit(by default, it is 5%) also, the va
Mjolnir
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
The "Mjolnir" Expert Advisor is perfect for most Currency Pairs and Timeframes from M15 to H4, but it performs best on the "EUR/GBP M30" pair.   It uses only two indicators "Bollinger Bands" and "Top Bottom Price". Each trade is protected by Stop Loss and Take Profit. In the parameters of the expert Advisor, you can change the percentage of the lot from the Deposit(by default, it is 5%), as well as the values of indicators, Stop Loss and Take Profit, if necessary.  The test statistics for 4 year
Royal Pro
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
By default, the EA parameters allow trading on the   EUR/JPY M30 pair.   For the test from 2017.01.07 - 2021.01.07   from 100   $   to 1 957 164   $   see below. The EA uses three indicators (ATR MA Oscillator,   Donchian Channel , Top Bottom Price) to open and close trades, but also uses Stop Loss and Take Profit. The lot size is specified as a percentage of the account balance (by default, 5% and a limit of 100 lots is specified). Default testing parameters Initial balance = 100  $ Net profit
Barracuda EA
Yury Emeliyanov
4 (1)
Experts
The main advantage of the Expert Advisor is the percentage of profitable trades, which is 70% in testing over the past 5 years. The EA is primarily designed for the EUR/GBP M15 pair, but it can also be used on other currency pairs if the EA is pre-optimized. The EA uses several indicators, the main one of which is the "Donchian Channel". Look at the test results over the past 5 years. Default testing parameters Initial balance = 500 $ Net profit = 8,431 $ Profitable trades = 70% Drawdown = 17%
Temeria
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
"Temeria" - Forex Expert Advisor for dispersal of small deposits Statistics after testing in MT4 (EURGBP M30, 2018 - 2023) Initial balance: $10,000 Net profit: $240,900 Maximum drawdown: 2.11% Profitability: 3.74 Description: The Temeria Expert Advisor is designed specifically for the rapid acceleration of small deposits, providing a high level of profit. It is based on several indicators that ensure effective trading. The results of testing over the past five years indicate its stable perform
Sakaar
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
Sakaar Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (M30) Sakaar is an automated trading system specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. The advisor’s algorithm is based on a combination of three technical indicators: Top Bottom Price ATR MA Oscillator Previous High Low The EA uses a reliable risk management system: every trade includes a stop loss and take profit, and position sizing is based on a percentage lot model , allowing the system to adapt to the current balance and scale tra
Stellaris
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
Special Offer: For the first 10 buyers, a special low price is available , after which the price will increase. This is a unique opportunity to purchase a reliable advisor at a discounted rate. The Stellaris advisor stands out with a high percentage of profitable trades, reaching 70% over the past 10 years of testing. It is designed specifically for the EUR/GBP pair on the M30 timeframe, but can be adapted for other currency pairs through parameter optimization. The strategy is based on several
C3PO v2
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
The advisor is designed for trading the EUR/GBP currency pair using the M30 timeframe, but its functionality allows it to be used with other major pairs after preliminary testing with minimal risks. The advisor's settings include the ability to adjust the lot size, enabling customization to suit the user's preferences. Key Features: Operates based on the Steady Bands and Bollinger Bands indicators combined with other elements of the trading system. Trades are opened only when all criteria specif
Roobi
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
Special Offer: For the first 10 buyers, a special low price applies, after which the cost will increase. This is a unique opportunity to purchase the advisor at a discounted price. The Roobi advisor boasts a high percentage of profitable trades, reaching 73% over the past five years of testing. It is specifically designed for the EUR/GBP M30 currency pair but can be adapted for other pairs through parameter optimization. Its operation is based on several powerful indicators, including the Steady
Pinok
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
Pinok is a trading advisor for EURGBP (M30), based on the breakout of the previous bar’s extremes and filtered by the ATR MA Oscillator. Operates within a specified trading time with fixed stop-loss and take-profit. Logic Buy entry: if the open price is lower than the previous bar’s low and ATR MA Oscillator is below zero. Sell entry: if the open price is higher than the previous bar’s high and ATR MA Oscillator is below zero. Exit: fixed take-profit (+90 points) or stop-loss (-400 points). Tra
KazePro
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
KazePro — Japanese Precision in Forex Trading KazePro is a modern Expert Advisor designed for stable growth of small deposits with controlled risk. It combines speed, accuracy, and disciplined money management — bringing the spirit of Japanese precision into Forex trading. The algorithm focuses on clean entry points and time-based logic, opening trades only when the market shows strong reversal or impulse potential. Key Features Works best on pairs with the Japanese Yen ( JPY ) Optimized f
Three Bar Reversal EA
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
Three Bar Reversal Expert Advisor An automated trading robot based on the classic Three Bar Reversal pattern. Optimized for the D1 timeframe , where signals are more stable and statistically reliable. ️ Features: Strategy based on a 3-bar reversal pattern with impulse strength filtering Customizable risk/reward ratio ( RiskRewardRatio ) Limit on the number of simultaneous trades ( MaxOrders ) Suitable for all instruments with strong volatility Backtest Results (EURUSD, D1, 2010–2025): N
Railway Tracks EA
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
Railway Tracks EA — Automated Trading Based on the "Railway Tracks" Pattern Railway Tracks EA is an expert advisor that trades a powerful candlestick reversal pattern known as “Railway Tracks.” It automatically detects signals from two strong opposite-direction candles and places trades with a customizable risk/reward ratio. Trading Logic: BUY : after a bearish candle followed by a bullish one. SELL : after a bullish candle followed by a bearish one. SL : placed beyond the extreme of the
Filter:
Livio Yves Chathuant
998
Livio Yves Chathuant 2021.10.05 01:20 
 

I will give a sincere opinion, I have all just installed it on my mt4 and the tests are really impressive on the eurjyp and gbpusd pairs, a robot with a lot of future. I will update my opinion after 1 month of use on my demo account. thank you again to the programmer of this great robot.

Reply to review