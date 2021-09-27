Ord Mantell
- Experts
-
- Version: 50.0
- Activations: 5
Suitable currency pairs: EUR/JPY H1 (there will be sets with settings for other currency pairs in the discussions)
Indicators used: "ATR MA Oscillator", "Entry Time", "Top Bottom Price" and "Previous High Low"
Default lot size = 5%
Other Products: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/seller#products
Test results since 2017 for the EUR/JPY H1 pair
Initial balance = 500 $
Net profit = 2,372,808 $
Profitability = 4.07
Profitable trades = 84%
Drawdown = 7%
I will give a sincere opinion, I have all just installed it on my mt4 and the tests are really impressive on the eurjyp and gbpusd pairs, a robot with a lot of future. I will update my opinion after 1 month of use on my demo account. thank you again to the programmer of this great robot.