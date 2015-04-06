This expert Advisor is primarily intended for dispersing small deposits. For example, in testing since 2017, the EA increased its balance from 100 $ to 6 514 361$





The "Pand0ra EA" expert Advisor is perfect for the "EUR/GBP M30" pair. It uses only two indicators "Previous High Low" and "Top Bottom Price". Each trade is protected by a Stop Loss and Take Profit. In the parameters of the expert Advisor, you can change the percentage of the lot from the Deposit(by default, it is 5%) also, the values of indicators, Stop Loss and Take Profit, if necessary. The test statistics for 3 years are shown below. Other product: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/seller#products

Parameters for testing for 3 years : the transaction Volume is 5% risk and the lot limit is 500 lots (to increase the profit, you can increase the risk percentage per transaction, but the drawdown will also increase)

Initial balance = 100$ Net profit = 6 514 361$ Profitability = 7.29 Profitable trades = 90% Drawdown = 28%

Recommendations:

Symbol EUR/GBP Timeframe M30 Test From 2017 Settings By default Brokers Broker with low or fixed spread and commission, ecn, stp or ndd Minimum Deposit 100 usd

I will be happy to hear your feedback.