Pand0ra EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 50.0
- Activations: 10
The "Pand0ra EA" expert Advisor is perfect for the "EUR/GBP M30" pair. It uses only two indicators "Previous High Low" and "Top Bottom Price". Each trade is protected by a Stop Loss and Take Profit. In the parameters of the expert Advisor, you can change the percentage of the lot from the Deposit(by default, it is 5%) also, the values of indicators, Stop Loss and Take Profit, if necessary. The test statistics for 3 years are shown below.
Other product: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/seller#products
Parameters for testing for 3 years: the transaction Volume is 5% risk and the lot limit is 500 lots (to increase the profit, you can increase the risk percentage per transaction, but the drawdown will also increase)
Initial balance = 100$
Net profit = 6 514 361$
Profitability = 7.29
Profitable trades = 90%
Drawdown = 28%
Recommendations:
|Symbol
|EUR/GBP
|Timeframe
|M30
|Test From
|2017
|Settings
|By default
|Brokers
|Broker with low or fixed spread and commission, ecn, stp or ndd
|Minimum Deposit
|100 usd