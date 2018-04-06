MartinTrend trades in the market every day at certain times. To determine the trend direction, it uses a built-in original indicator on the specified number of bars of the current chart timeframe. After opening a trade, it either opens additional orders with decreased lot sizes, or averaging orders with an increase in the lot. It uses a risky martingale strategy with a constant coefficient of 2 both for decreasing the lot for additional orders and for increasing the lot for averaging. To reduce the risks, it sets take profit values to every order according to the trend direction, and also close the entire order series when the signal changes. It also features a control of the maximum lot of the orders series. Due to the high operation speed, it is easy to optimize the EA parameters with high repeatability of results in different parts of history.

The EA features automatic increase of the step for averaging against the trend with the growth of market volatility. The CoffIncVolStep parameter defines the relation of the step to the increase in the trade volumes. IF set to 0, the base step StepVsTrend is always used. A parameter for setting the lot multiplier is also available - MultLot. In case the volume of the averaging order is not increased, the multiplier is temporarily set to 2.

The EA works with any broker on any accounts. Recommended leverage is 1:500 and above.





Pairs and timeframes

The EA works with any pairs. Recommended pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY. Working timeframes: M5, M15, M30 and H1.





Recommended balance

The minimum recommended balance for the EA's use is $1000 (when using an initial lot 0.04 on the recommended pairs and timeframes).





Parameters