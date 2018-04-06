MartinTrend

MartinTrend trades in the market every day at certain times. To determine the trend direction, it uses a built-in original indicator on the specified number of bars of the current chart timeframe. After opening a trade, it either opens additional orders with decreased lot sizes, or averaging orders with an increase in the lot. It uses a risky martingale strategy with a constant coefficient of 2 both for decreasing the lot for additional orders and for increasing the lot for averaging. To reduce the risks, it sets take profit values to every order according to the trend direction, and also close the entire order series when the signal changes. It also features a control of the maximum lot of the orders series. Due to the high operation speed, it is easy to optimize the EA parameters with high repeatability of results in different parts of history.

The EA features automatic increase of the step for averaging against the trend with the growth of market volatility. The CoffIncVolStep parameter defines the relation of the step to the increase in the trade volumes. IF set to 0, the base step StepVsTrend is always used. A parameter for setting the lot multiplier is also available - MultLot. In case the volume of the averaging order is not increased, the multiplier is temporarily set to 2.

The EA works with any broker on any accounts. Recommended leverage is 1:500 and above.


Pairs and timeframes

The EA works with any pairs. Recommended pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY. Working timeframes: M5, M15, M30 and H1.


Recommended balance

The minimum recommended balance for the EA's use is $1000 (when using an initial lot 0.04 on the recommended pairs and timeframes).


Parameters

  • MagicNumber - magic number;
  • StepOnTrend - step along the trend, in 4-digit points. In all parameters, 4-digit points are used, the values are automatically recalculated for 5-digit quotes;
  • StepVsTrend - step against the trend, in points;
  • ProfitOnTrend - profit along the trend, in points;
  • ProfitVsTrend - profit against the trend, in points;
  • Slip - maximum slippage;
  • MinLot - the minimum allowable lot size for orders placed along the trend;
  • StartLot - initial lot;
  • MaxLot - the maximum allowable order lot;
  • BarsIndTrend - the number of bars to calculate the built-in trend indicator, the current chart timeframe is used in calculations;
  • CoeffIncVolStep - coefficient of the step increase to the increase in the trade volumes;
  • MultLot - lot multiplier for averaging orders;
  • StartHour - the daily trading start hour;
  • StopHour - the daily trading stop hour (time for the EA to close orders after reaching profit and to stop opening new series;
  • Comment - comment to orders;
  • NoTextOnGraph - disable text output on the chart, used for optimization.
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Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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UniMartin
Yuriy Barykin
Experts
UniMartin is a universal Expert Advisor combining trend strategies, grid and martingale. The EA trades in the trend direction, making decisions based on the MA indicator (at least TrendBars amount of bars should closer for a trend to appear). If averaging is necessary, the minimum step is set for the EA. The decision on the need for averaging is made based on original methodology for determining the market volatility (the CoeffOfVolatMarket parameter can be changed from 0 to 10 with any intermed
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