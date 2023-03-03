Barracuda EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The main advantage of the Expert Advisor is the percentage of profitable trades, which is 70% in testing over the past 5 years. The EA is primarily designed for the EUR/GBP M15 pair, but it can also be used on other currency pairs if the EA is pre-optimized. The EA uses several indicators, the main one of which is the "Donchian Channel". Look at the test results over the past 5 years.
Default testing parameters
Initial balance = 500$
Net profit = 8,431$
Profitable trades = 70%
Drawdown = 17%
Other products: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/seller#product
Before using it on a real account, test the Expert Advisor with minimal risk. It is better to use accounts where the spread is small and fixed.
Backtest looks good so I rented. Tried for 6 weeks already on real account. EURGBP looks good and making very small pips but consistent profits. Only drawdown is trades that close at midnight & few minutes after midnight ends up losing more than usual due to increased spread. This is not seen during backtest. If this problem can be resolved, this EA is a good EA.