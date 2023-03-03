Barracuda EA

The main advantage of the Expert Advisor is the percentage of profitable trades, which is 70% in testing over the past 5 years. The EA is primarily designed for the EUR/GBP M15 pair, but it can also be used on other currency pairs if the EA is pre-optimized. The EA uses several indicators, the main one of which is the "Donchian Channel". Look at the test results over the past 5 years.

Default testing parameters Initial balance = 500$ Net profit = 8,431$ Profitable trades = 70% Drawdown = 17%

Before using it on a real account, test the Expert Advisor with minimal risk. It is better to use accounts where the spread is small and fixed.



