Barracuda EA

4
The main advantage of the Expert Advisor is the percentage of profitable trades, which is 70% in testing over the past 5 years. The EA is primarily designed for the EUR/GBP M15 pair, but it can also be used on other currency pairs if the EA is pre-optimized. The EA uses several indicators, the main one of which is the "Donchian Channel". Look at the test results over the past 5 years.

Default testing parameters

Initial balance = 500$

Net profit = 8,431$

Profitable trades = 70%

Drawdown = 17%

Before using it on a real account, test the Expert Advisor with minimal risk. It is better to use accounts where the spread is small and fixed.


Reviews 1
alaneth Ee
285
alaneth Ee 2023.04.25 14:00 
 

Backtest looks good so I rented. Tried for 6 weeks already on real account. EURGBP looks good and making very small pips but consistent profits. Only drawdown is trades that close at midnight & few minutes after midnight ends up losing more than usual due to increased spread. This is not seen during backtest. If this problem can be resolved, this EA is a good EA.

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Railway Tracks EA — Automated Trading Based on the "Railway Tracks" Pattern Railway Tracks EA is an expert advisor that trades a powerful candlestick reversal pattern known as “Railway Tracks.” It automatically detects signals from two strong opposite-direction candles and places trades with a customizable risk/reward ratio. Trading Logic: BUY : after a bearish candle followed by a bullish one. SELL : after a bullish candle followed by a bearish one. SL : placed beyond the extreme of the
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alaneth Ee
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alaneth Ee 2023.04.25 14:00 
 

Backtest looks good so I rented. Tried for 6 weeks already on real account. EURGBP looks good and making very small pips but consistent profits. Only drawdown is trades that close at midnight & few minutes after midnight ends up losing more than usual due to increased spread. This is not seen during backtest. If this problem can be resolved, this EA is a good EA.

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