Orions Gold Explosion assistant

06/22/23 News!



The "news filter" is integrated in the EA.

Remember to insert in this url in Tools->Options->Expert Advisor



You can disable this filter or use it in two way :



Trade only on news

No trade on news

THANKS ALL!



06/21/23 News!

Finally I see the light at the end of tunnel!

Thanks all the contributors, now the EA has and efficient and very configurable Trailing Stop.

In more It has also the extra profit function that move the Take Profit point by point.

I remember you that this is free and open project : if you test his, we can find a good settings for several assets and impleted new functionality. I'm working to insert a news filter without DLL importing , so if you kwows a good and working script for that, please, send me. I will check it!





TP and SL can be set manually or automaticaly by ATR indicator.

We can activate the trailing stop only when the price touch the breakeven, or always also when the order profit is negative.

These is the new parameters:

-Thresold Williams indicator : Minimum thresold that activate the alert of volatility. It can to vary by asset.

-Enable alert : when the alert is triggered, we can deabiliate the insistent sound, but the EA can continue to work normaly.

-Enable Trading : we can study the movement of price and the activaction of alert also without operating on market. This boolean deactivate the trading function.

-Bot ID : unique magic number of EA.

-Trading Volume : volume of single trade.

-Wait several...: We can increase or decrease the sensibility of the EA to the indicator. If the asset is very volatile like the gold, it's advisable increase this value in order to filter fake signals.

-Open more orders : if the asset ussually has good trend, we can increase the number of trades. WARNING : if the indicator changes the direction by big volatility, the operations can change direction and open hedging positions.

-Manual SL e TP : We can set manual key levels or we can delegate to the ATR indicator to choose the values.

-SL set by ATR period : long or short period of ATR modify the value of TP or SL , more or less coherent with the last candles. WARNING : This parameter is active only if the previous parameter is set in Automatic.

-Set TP : Manual set of TP. If the asset is in a Forex group, automatically this value is calculated in pips. This value is considered only the "Manual SL e TP" is set in manual.

-Set SL : Manual set of SL. If the asset is in a Forex group, automatically this value is calculated in pips. This value is considered only the "Manual SL e TP" is set in manual.

-Enable Trailing Stop : if it's set on True value, the EA activate the trailing stop functionality.

-Check Breakeven : if this boolean is set on True, automatically calculate the minimun price to set for close the operation with zero or little positive profit. This boolean substitute the next parameter, but it doesn't interfere with "Max pips".

-Min pips from Open Price : this value inhibts the movement of the SL before this manual thresold. WARNING : this can set also in negative value, but in this case it would can close the order at SL with negative profit.

-Max pips from Open Price : this value inhibts the movement of the SL when the price is over this manual thresold. WARNING : This value can set at zero, if you don't want superior limit of SL.

-Expand Take Profit : when the price is close to the TP, the TP is changed point by point. If the variation of price is very fast, the trade would can touch the new TP and close hisself.

-Enable Time Filter : we can choose in which days and hours to operate. If you don't want this filter. it's sufficient set this value on False.







