Imba
- Experts
-
- Version: 50.0
- Activations: 10
"IMBA" is a trading robot for the trading on forex.
The EA analyzes the market using several indicators (Persistent BB, Steady Bands). Opens and closes trades on indicators, but sometimes on Stop Loss or Take Profit. It doesn't open many deals, but it compensates for this with the quality of the deals. There is no point in telling too much, just download the Demo version and test it.
Others Product: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/seller#products
Recommendations:
|Symbol
|EURUSD
|Timeframe
|M15
|Test From
|2018
|Settings
|By default, 5% (in test 1%)
|Brokers
|Broker with low or fixed spread and commission, ecn, stp or ndd
|Minimum Deposit
|100 usd
Parameters for testing: the risk per transaction is 1%, the maximum lot is 20.
Initial balance = 1 000 $
Net profit = 6 500 $
Profitability = 6.03
Percentage of winning and losing trades = 90/10%
Drawdown = 8%