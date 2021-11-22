Taurus Swing EA

Taurus is a high quality EA designed to be consistently profitable in the long run.





Strategy: It is a Swing Trading Strategy that finds key turning points and trades them. It uses fix tight stop loss and dynamic TP to catch swings.





It is working on the 7 best pairs for diverzification calculated by AI to maximize reliability and minimize DD.





EA works on the following Pairs:(set files in the comments)





-- EURUSD H4(DEFAULT)

-- AUDUSD H4

-- CADCHF H4

-- NZDCAD H4

-- AUDNZD H4

-- USDJPY H4

-- AUDCAD h4





VolumePercent parameter value = 100 = 1% risk, 300 = 3%, 1000 = 10%





Taurus is a fully automated expert Advisor with tight stop loss level.





DOES NOT USE Dangerous systems like the Grid, martingale and other risky strategies.









If you have any questions contact me, i am glad to help you! :)





It Optimized and tested with 99.9% every tick data!





Recommendations

Minimum desposit 100USD/0.01 lots for low risk secure trading.

use vps for if you can, even better trading experience.

Have a Great Trading!



