Taurus Swing EA
- Experts
- Botond Ratonyi
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 22 November 2021
- Activations: 5
Taurus is a high quality EA designed to be consistently profitable in the long run.
Strategy: It is a Swing Trading Strategy that finds key turning points and trades them. It uses fix tight stop loss and dynamic TP to catch swings.
It is working on the 7 best pairs for diverzification calculated by AI to maximize reliability and minimize DD.
EA works on the following Pairs:(set files in the comments)
-- EURUSD H4(DEFAULT)
-- AUDUSD H4
-- CADCHF H4
-- NZDCAD H4
-- AUDNZD H4
-- USDJPY H4
-- AUDCAD h4
VolumePercent parameter value = 100 = 1% risk, 300 = 3%, 1000 = 10%
Taurus is a fully automated expert Advisor with tight stop loss level.
DOES NOT USE Dangerous systems like the Grid, martingale and other risky strategies.
If you have any questions contact me, i am glad to help you! :)
It Optimized and tested with 99.9% every tick data!
Recommendations
- Minimum desposit 100USD/0.01 lots for low risk secure trading.
- use vps for if you can, even better trading experience.
Have a Great Trading!