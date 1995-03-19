Gold Highest BreakOut MT4

Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) — places ATR-filtered pending Buy/Sell orders based on recent high/low ranges (recommended H1).

Short overview:

Gold Highest BreakOut is an automated Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD. It places pending Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders at breakout levels derived from recent High/Low ranges and uses ATR and range filters to reduce false entries.

Key points:

Strategy: breakout from recent High/Low over configurable period.

Filters: ATR-based volatility and highest/lowest range checks.

Risk: every trade includes Stop Loss; optional Take Profit and trailing stop. No grid, martingale, or position-multiplying techniques used.

Recommended: instrument XAUUSD, timeframe H1 (M1/M5 possible with parameter tuning). Test in Strategy Tester before live use.

Recommended settings (example):

mmRiskPercent = 2.0, UseMoneyManagement = true.

(Full parameter list and default values are provided in the More… section / included manual.)

Support & testing:

Please test in the Strategy Tester and only run on accounts with appropriate risk. For questions contact the author via MQL5 internal messaging.