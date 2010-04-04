R2d2

R2d2

The R2D2 expert Advisor trades based on the Percent BB and Steady Bands indicator.

Currency pairs: EURUSD, Timeframe: M15.(Recommended)

GBPUSD, USD/CHF, USD / CAD, EUR/JPY, EUR / GBP, EUR/CHF, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Timeframe M15 (in some cases M30)

Test from 14.04.2018 to 14.04.2020 from $ 100 to $ 90,000. See the screenshot below.

Opening (input Signal)

The R2D2 expert Advisor opens a new long or short position at the beginning of the day, when all the logical conditions of the Percent BB and Steady Bands indicators are met.

Trade volume
Trade a percentage of your account.

Opening a new position - 5% of the account equity.
Protection
Stop loss limits the loss of a position to 55 points per open lot.

Take profit closes the position at the level of 60 points of profit.

The stop loss of the position will be set to the break-even price when the profit reaches 50 points.

Before using it on a real account, test the EA with minimal risk.

Accounts are better used where the spread is small and fixed.

Low spreads + commissions + high-quality execution-this is the main thing when choosing a broker for trading.
Recommended products
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Gecko
Profalgo Limited
4.4 (10)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent high and lows and will trade the breakouts.  The actual execution of this strategy however, is what makes this EA truly shine.  Entry calculations and exit algorithms are not only unique but also very advanced. LIVE RESULTS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/75
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Miser 4
Andrej Nikitin
Experts
Miser 4 Miser 4 is an intraday trading system that makes profit on short-term price movements. The EA is optimized for several currency pairs. Optimized parameter set files published in product news You can get acquainted with the EA operation statistics for different brokers on different instruments in the  Trading Signals  section  for MetaTrader  5. It is possible to include martingale,  which requires special care  . Parameters Management of risks: enter allotted funds  - (<= 0-OFF, <= 2.0 -
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Ichimoku Market Scanner EA
Jarek Paciorek
4 (10)
Experts
This scanner is a tool used to support trading with the Ichimoku method. Its basic features are: 10 trading setups implemented in accordance with the Ichimoku technique, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, all financial instruments available on the platform, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, in all timeframes available on the platform, two trading modes available: Manual and AutoTrading, the ability to open in Manual mode from the level of the chart, the ability to determine the si
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Linear Regression Trader
Alexander Yaskevich
Experts
We highly recommend you running this expert at EURUSD H1. Linear Regression Trader employs the mathematical model of linear regression for smoothing price movements and trend recognition. Best results can be achieved when trading at the change of the trend or when the prices form a triangle, rectangle or similar patterns. Uses libraries for executing operations with matrices, already included into EX4 file. The principles of work: Define the tangent coefficient of the line for the Large period
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Experts
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
Quantum Nova EA
Alessandro De Cristofaro
Experts
Quantum Nova EA is a professional   Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand precision, flexibility, and advanced risk management. Built with cutting-edge algorithms and enhanced with proprietary features, Quantum Nova EA delivers institutional-grade trading capabilities to MetaTrader 4 platforms. Quantum Nova EA unlocks the full potential of algorithmic trading with advanced features including the revolutionary Profit Booster technology , flexible volume management options (percentage-ba
BBMA Grid Combination
Kahfi Pangariduwan
5 (1)
Experts
BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
LRY FX Robot
Ruiyuan Luo
Experts
LRY FX Robot is a fully automatic trading Robot, which makes orders according to RSI indicators. EA operating environment The EA can be run in any currency, but the best test is EURUSD for H1, with a minimum of $1000. Parameters Lot - lot size for pending orders. MaxLotSize - the maximum number of open orders. Signal Type - A signal to open an order Time Frame - The time period of the signal InterestAmount - As the balance increased, so did the number of orders Star Hour - the EA operation start
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT4 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and symbols are specially designed friendly with HFT bots. Samart Funded HFT has a hundred percent success rate so do not waste your time back testing. You can test the
Gold302b
Davide Martinazzo
Experts
Gold trade 3002 H1   PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION BEFORE BUY OR RENT EA This EA is NOT the result of an optimization of historical data. In fact it is easy to achieve a “super” equity curve (as I call it “go to the space equity curve”) with parameters optimization and overfitting on historical data: it is always possible to find a set of parameters that over-optimize the historical data. But it is the PAST data. The point is to find a strategies that will    work in the future.  For these reasons my
EMA Scalper 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Experts
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
MACD Master MT4
AMS Trading
Experts
MACD Master Our MACD Master is the Expert Advisor you were searching for. It is easy to set up and brings Money Management such as automated or fixed Stop loss, risk management with fixed amount or percentage on the Account Balance or Account Equity and the most important for a solid system, the definition of the risk ratio - CRV. How does the system work? The system is based on the original idea of the MACD. Whenever the fast EMA and the slow EMA of the MACD are crossing a sell or buy signal i
EA Black Lion
Mohamed Hassan
5 (4)
Experts
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  EA BLACK LION  is an expert advisor that is the true definition of a scalper where it's able to spot real divergence movements in the forex market. It is highly sophisticated because it can spot potential reversal or continuation patterns. The real-time divergence patterns are visually shown to you on your MT4 chart. (This is game changing because you actually see the strategy in front of you)  It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfull
H4 Trend
Kenneth Parling
5 (1)
Experts
Introduction H4 Trend Forex trading robot - An easy to use and fully automated trading robot designed to trade the H4 chart to catch trend movements. Buy/sell signals generated by crossing moving average indicator. Orders always use virtual stop loss,take profit and trailing stop plus a following hard stop just in case a loss of sever connection occur to secure funds. Characteristic features No dangerous techniques such as martingale, hedging or any other Low draw down Safe stable trading Easy t
Adama MT4
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Adama  EA is true trend-following, optimized specifically for trading GBPJPY on timeframe M30. This currency pair has a significant pip value, and with the right configurations, it is an ideal choice for traders seeking to capitalize on market moves. Adama utilizes one of the oldest and most reliable trading strategies used by institutional traders, and along with internal calculations Adama is designed to provide a sustainable, realistic form of investment. To achieve maximum efficiency and ens
Number One Capital EA
Cherman Bagatsolon
Experts
It is a fully optimized and adaptable neural network system. The strategy is based on RSI, MACD and moving average, which are completely redesigned, refined and combined with a neural network. All neural network settings are built into the Expert Advisor. To protect the deposit, it always sets to very low drawdown Recommendations Pair: XAUUSD Timeframe: M15 Minimum deposit: $500 tested real live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1925710 Account type: Any with a minimum spread (preferably
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Buyers of this product also purchase
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (12)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
Experts
ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
Heiken Ashi EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Experts
Heiken Ashi EA MT4  is a fully automated trading system that takes Classic or Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles to the next level. It enters trades based on Heiken Ashi color changes, offering a highly customizable approach to fit different trading styles. The EA provides great flexibility, allowing you to select which Heiken Ashi candle (from the 2nd to the 10th) should trigger the first trade. Additionally, it includes a distance limitation feature to prevent excessive entries at similar price leve
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is entered with a pending deal suspended Watching the video shows you how it works How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on ri
Goldzilla Scalping
Gun Gun Gunawan
1 (1)
Experts
Goldzilla Scalping M1 Check My portofolio MQL5 Algo Trading Community https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351914 Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe . This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline . Precision Scalping on M1 Opt
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
SNeox AI   is an automated multi-currency trading robot for stable long-term trading on the Forex market. The advisor is developed using proven algorithms for analyzing market prices and volatility and is focused on careful trading with controlled risks. ATTENTION!   New Year's promotion: first 15 purchases - $99 Next 15 - $159 Final price: $229 Hurry to take advantage of this offer! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/158518 Trading instruments: EURUSD GBPUSD NZDUSD AUDUSD
More from author
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (4)
Indicators
Main purpose: "Pin Bars" is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works: The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the direction of
FREE
PPR and Engulfing
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (2)
Indicators
PPR and Engulfing is a unique technical indicator designed to identify the "PPR" and "Engulfing" patterns on currency charts in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. These patterns can indicate potential trend reversals or continuations, providing traders with valuable signals for entering and exiting the market. Key Features: Automatic Pattern Detection : The indicator automatically identifies and marks PPR and Engulfing patterns with arrows on the chart. Visual Signals : Green upward arrows
FREE
Ppr PA
Yury Emeliyanov
4.5 (2)
Indicators
"Ppr PA" is a unique technical indicator created to identify "PPR" patterns on the currency charts of the MT4 trading platform. These patterns can indicate possible reversals or continuation of the trend, providing traders with valuable signals to enter the market. Features: Automatic PPR Detection: The indicator automatically identifies and marks PPR patterns with arrows on the chart. Visual Signals: Green and red arrows indicate the optimal points for buying and selling, respectively. Arrow
FREE
Fakey Detector
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
Fakey Detector — False Breakout (Fakey) Indicator Fakey Detector is an indicator that automatically detects the classic Fakey pattern (false breakout of an inside bar) from Price Action and displays it on the chart using an arrow and breakout level. How it works: The Fakey pattern consists of three candles: Mother Bar — the largest by range Inside Bar — fully contained within the Mother Bar's range Fakey Candle — breaks out (up or down), but then closes back inside the range The indicator
FREE
Three Bar Reversal
Yury Emeliyanov
3 (2)
Indicators
Three Bar Reversal (MT4) — free indicator Three Bar Reversal is a simple and effective MetaTrader 4 indicator that detects the classic three-bar reversal candlestick pattern with additional filtering based on ATR and candle body sizes. Arrows are displayed on the last closed candle of the pattern, and push notifications are also sent. An automated trading robot Three Bar Reversal EA has been developed based on this indicator. The indicator works on all currency pairs and timeframes but pe
FREE
Railway Tracks Pattern
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
Railway Tracks Pattern — Reversal Pattern Indicator Railway Tracks Pattern is an indicator that automatically detects a powerful two-candle reversal pattern on the chart. It looks for two candles with opposite directions (bullish and bearish), similar in size, and with minimal wicks — a clear sign of momentum shift. How it works: The first candle is strong and directional. The second candle moves in the opposite direction and is of similar size. Both candles have small shadows (wicks). The
FREE
Pand0ra EA
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
This expert Advisor is primarily intended for dispersing small deposits. For example, in testing since 2017, the EA increased its balance from 100 $   to 6 514 361 $ The "Pand0ra EA" expert Advisor is perfect for the "EUR/GBP M30" pair. It uses only two indicators "Previous High Low" and "Top Bottom Price". Each trade is protected by a Stop Loss and Take Profit. In the parameters of the expert Advisor, you can change the percentage of the lot from the Deposit(by default, it is 5%) also, the va
Inside Bar PA
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
"Inside Bar PA" is a technical indicator designed to determine the inner bars on the chart. An internal bar is a bar or candle, the maximum and minimum of which are completely contained in the previous bar. This may signal a potential reversal or continuation of the trend, depending on the context. Features: Automatic detection of internal bars. Visual marking of internal bars with arrows on the chart. The ability to adjust the distance of the mark from the bar. How to use: Attach the indicato
FREE
Eur Gbp M15
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
The EA is designed primarily for the EUR/GBP pair M15 timeframe, but it can also be used on other major pairs with preliminary testing using minimal risks. In the adviser parameters, you can change the % of risk per trade. The EA is based on several indicators: Percent BB, Steady Bands, and Ross hook. The expert Advisor opens a buy transaction at the opening of a new day if all the conditions of the above Indicators are met. Below are screenshots of testing for the last  3 years. Initial balan
C3PO for GbpUsd
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (1)
Experts
The EA is designed primarily for the GBP / USD pair with the M15 timeframe , but it can also be used on other major pairs with preliminary testing using minimal risks. You can change the lot size in the adviser parameters. The EA is based on several indicators: Percent BB, Steady Bands, and Donchian Channel. The expert Advisor opens a buy transaction at the opening of a new day if all the conditions of the above Indicators are met. Below are screenshots of testing since 2018. Initial balance
Imba
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
"IMBA"  is a trading robot for the trading on forex. The EA analyzes the market using several indicators (Persistent BB, Steady Bands). Opens and closes trades on indicators, but sometimes on Stop Loss or Take Profit. It doesn't open many deals, but it compensates for this with the quality of the deals. There is no point in telling too much, just download the Demo version and test it. Others Product:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/seller#products Recommendations: Symbol EURUSD Time
EMYR Stochastics
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (1)
Experts
The main advantage of the EA is the percentage of profitable trades that is 99% in testing over the past 2 years. He does not make many transactions, please note this. Designed primarily for the EUR/USD M30 pair . The EA Uses several indicators the main one of which is "Stochastics" Default testing parameters Initial balance = $10,000 Net profit = $27,300 Profitable trades = 99% Drawdown = 38% Other product:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/seller#products Before using it on a real acc
Naboo
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
By default, the expert Advisor parameters allow trading on the GBP/USD M30 pair . Using three indicators (ATR MA Oscillator, Stochastic, Top Bottom Price) to open and close trades, but also uses Stop Loss and Take Profit. Below is a test for the last 6 years. The default lot size is 1 lot and is recommended for a Deposit of 10 000. For a smaller Deposit, it is recommended to reduce the lot size. For 1000 = 0.1 lot, for 100 = 0.01 lot. Other product:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/sel
Mjolnir
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
The "Mjolnir" Expert Advisor is perfect for most Currency Pairs and Timeframes from M15 to H4, but it performs best on the "EUR/GBP M30" pair.   It uses only two indicators "Bollinger Bands" and "Top Bottom Price". Each trade is protected by Stop Loss and Take Profit. In the parameters of the expert Advisor, you can change the percentage of the lot from the Deposit(by default, it is 5%), as well as the values of indicators, Stop Loss and Take Profit, if necessary.  The test statistics for 4 year
Royal Pro
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
By default, the EA parameters allow trading on the   EUR/JPY M30 pair.   For the test from 2017.01.07 - 2021.01.07   from 100   $   to 1 957 164   $   see below. The EA uses three indicators (ATR MA Oscillator,   Donchian Channel , Top Bottom Price) to open and close trades, but also uses Stop Loss and Take Profit. The lot size is specified as a percentage of the account balance (by default, 5% and a limit of 100 lots is specified). Default testing parameters Initial balance = 100  $ Net profit
Ord Mantell
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (1)
Experts
Suitable currency pairs: EUR/JPY H1 (there will be sets with settings for other currency pairs in the discussions) Indicators used: "ATR MA Oscillator", "Entry Time", "Top Bottom Price" and "Previous High Low" Default lot size = 5% Other Products:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/seller#products Test results since 2017 for the EUR/JPY H1 pair Initial balance = 500  $ Net profit = 2,372,808  $ Profitability = 4.07 Profitable trades = 84% Drawdown = 7% Recommendation: use an account wi
Barracuda EA
Yury Emeliyanov
4 (1)
Experts
The main advantage of the Expert Advisor is the percentage of profitable trades, which is 70% in testing over the past 5 years. The EA is primarily designed for the EUR/GBP M15 pair, but it can also be used on other currency pairs if the EA is pre-optimized. The EA uses several indicators, the main one of which is the "Donchian Channel". Look at the test results over the past 5 years. Default testing parameters Initial balance = 500 $ Net profit = 8,431 $ Profitable trades = 70% Drawdown = 17%
Temeria
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
"Temeria" - Forex Expert Advisor for dispersal of small deposits Statistics after testing in MT4 (EURGBP M30, 2018 - 2023) Initial balance: $10,000 Net profit: $240,900 Maximum drawdown: 2.11% Profitability: 3.74 Description: The Temeria Expert Advisor is designed specifically for the rapid acceleration of small deposits, providing a high level of profit. It is based on several indicators that ensure effective trading. The results of testing over the past five years indicate its stable perform
Sakaar
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
Sakaar Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (M30) Sakaar is an automated trading system specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. The advisor’s algorithm is based on a combination of three technical indicators: Top Bottom Price ATR MA Oscillator Previous High Low The EA uses a reliable risk management system: every trade includes a stop loss and take profit, and position sizing is based on a percentage lot model , allowing the system to adapt to the current balance and scale tra
Stellaris
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
Special Offer: For the first 10 buyers, a special low price is available , after which the price will increase. This is a unique opportunity to purchase a reliable advisor at a discounted rate. The Stellaris advisor stands out with a high percentage of profitable trades, reaching 70% over the past 10 years of testing. It is designed specifically for the EUR/GBP pair on the M30 timeframe, but can be adapted for other currency pairs through parameter optimization. The strategy is based on several
C3PO v2
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
The advisor is designed for trading the EUR/GBP currency pair using the M30 timeframe, but its functionality allows it to be used with other major pairs after preliminary testing with minimal risks. The advisor's settings include the ability to adjust the lot size, enabling customization to suit the user's preferences. Key Features: Operates based on the Steady Bands and Bollinger Bands indicators combined with other elements of the trading system. Trades are opened only when all criteria specif
Roobi
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
Special Offer: For the first 10 buyers, a special low price applies, after which the cost will increase. This is a unique opportunity to purchase the advisor at a discounted price. The Roobi advisor boasts a high percentage of profitable trades, reaching 73% over the past five years of testing. It is specifically designed for the EUR/GBP M30 currency pair but can be adapted for other pairs through parameter optimization. Its operation is based on several powerful indicators, including the Steady
Pinok
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
Pinok is a trading advisor for EURGBP (M30), based on the breakout of the previous bar’s extremes and filtered by the ATR MA Oscillator. Operates within a specified trading time with fixed stop-loss and take-profit. Logic Buy entry: if the open price is lower than the previous bar’s low and ATR MA Oscillator is below zero. Sell entry: if the open price is higher than the previous bar’s high and ATR MA Oscillator is below zero. Exit: fixed take-profit (+90 points) or stop-loss (-400 points). Tra
KazePro
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
KazePro — Japanese Precision in Forex Trading KazePro is a modern Expert Advisor designed for stable growth of small deposits with controlled risk. It combines speed, accuracy, and disciplined money management — bringing the spirit of Japanese precision into Forex trading. The algorithm focuses on clean entry points and time-based logic, opening trades only when the market shows strong reversal or impulse potential. Key Features Works best on pairs with the Japanese Yen ( JPY ) Optimized f
Three Bar Reversal EA
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
Three Bar Reversal Expert Advisor An automated trading robot based on the classic Three Bar Reversal pattern. Optimized for the D1 timeframe , where signals are more stable and statistically reliable. ️ Features: Strategy based on a 3-bar reversal pattern with impulse strength filtering Customizable risk/reward ratio ( RiskRewardRatio ) Limit on the number of simultaneous trades ( MaxOrders ) Suitable for all instruments with strong volatility Backtest Results (EURUSD, D1, 2010–2025): N
Railway Tracks EA
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
Railway Tracks EA — Automated Trading Based on the "Railway Tracks" Pattern Railway Tracks EA is an expert advisor that trades a powerful candlestick reversal pattern known as “Railway Tracks.” It automatically detects signals from two strong opposite-direction candles and places trades with a customizable risk/reward ratio. Trading Logic: BUY : after a bearish candle followed by a bullish one. SELL : after a bullish candle followed by a bearish one. SL : placed beyond the extreme of the
Kalvion
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is primarily designed for boosting small deposits. In backtesting from 2020 to 2025, it showed an impressive result: starting from an initial deposit of just $100, the balance grew to $308,351 . The "Kalvion" EA delivers excellent performance on currency pairs with the Japanese Yen (JPY) and works stably on timeframes from M15 to H1 . Its algorithm is based on the Top Bottom Price and Bollinger Bands indicators. Every trade is protected by a Stop Loss and Take Profit , with a
Mirathor
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
Mirathor — Next-Generation Intelligent Trading System Mirathor is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for stable algorithmic trading in dynamic market conditions. It combines price-action models , dynamic levels , market-structure analysis , and adaptive risk management , creating a robust system that operates smoothly on all account types with minimal user intervention. The default optimization is performed for GBPUSD, M30 , but the algorithm demonstrates strong stability across multiple
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review