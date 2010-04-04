R2d2





The R2D2 expert Advisor trades based on the Percent BB and Steady Bands indicator.





Currency pairs: EURUSD, Timeframe: M15.(Recommended)





GBPUSD, USD/CHF, USD / CAD, EUR/JPY, EUR / GBP, EUR/CHF, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Timeframe M15 (in some cases M30) Test from 14.04.2018 to 14.04.2020 from $ 100 to $ 90,000. See the screenshot below.

Opening (input Signal)





The R2D2 expert Advisor opens a new long or short position at the beginning of the day, when all the logical conditions of the Percent BB and Steady Bands indicators are met.





Trade volume

Trade a percentage of your account.





Opening a new position - 5% of the account equity.

Protection

Stop loss limits the loss of a position to 55 points per open lot.





Take profit closes the position at the level of 60 points of profit.





The stop loss of the position will be set to the break-even price when the profit reaches 50 points.





Before using it on a real account, test the EA with minimal risk.

Accounts are better used where the spread is small and fixed.

Low spreads + commissions + high-quality execution-this is the main thing when choosing a broker for trading.