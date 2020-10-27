EA is based on Parabolic SAR and MACD indicator.

if there are loss EA try to recover loss and fix position by placing another bigger order( factor multipler) after grid gap. if there is profit it waits to optimize profit.

🔥🔥 Suitable for Beginners No complex settings Just use EURUSD M5 time frame

🔥🔥 YOU CAN CONTACT ME FOR OPTIMIZATION

🔥🔥 Please leave the comment your like or dislike

I will be happy to answer all kind of query related to this product...

I advise you to please check my other product EAFeeDom

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57380



You can see a example in screenshot with setting in EURUSD pair with 3000 USD deposit in M5 Timeframe with Lot size 0.01. Please not that lot size is not fix during process.



