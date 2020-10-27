EA Fantom

1

EA is based on Parabolic SAR and MACD indicator. 

if there are loss EA try to recover loss and fix position by placing another bigger order( factor multipler) after grid gap. if there is profit it waits to optimize profit. 

 🔥🔥 Suitable for Beginners No complex settings Just use EURUSD M5 time frame

🔥🔥 YOU CAN CONTACT ME FOR OPTIMIZATION

🔥🔥 Please leave the comment your like or dislike

I will be happy to answer all kind of query related to this product...

I advise you to please check my other product EAFeeDom

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57380

You can see a example in screenshot with setting in EURUSD pair with 3000 USD deposit in M5 Timeframe with  Lot size 0.01. Please not that lot size is not fix during process.


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EA is based on the advanced martingale strategy. Here are the key functions: The lot increment is derived from the variety of selection, multiplier, addition form input, addition of last two trades, and from a lot list. You can initiate the trade manually or from another EA. This EA will take care of different types of martingale. Test it by starting with two trades when there are no trades available (use live input and backtest). Message me about the settings. I believe the best settings ar
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Indicators
FVG - Fair Value Gap indicator is a three candle pattern indicator . It find inefficiencies or imbalances in market. It act as magnet before continue the trend. indicator key function  1. No object is used to draw the plot. You can use this to build EA and backtest also. 2. Min and max value to Filter-out the noises . It use as retest zone and can be use as entry price also. It popular among price action traders. your suggestion and comments are welcome and hopping that you will find this hel
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Rahul Kumar Trivedi
Indicators
FVG - Fair Value Gap indicator is a three candle pattern indicator . It find inefficiencies or imbalances in market. It act as magnet before continue the trend. indicator key function  1. No object is used to draw the plot. You can use this to build EA and backtest also. 2. Min and max value to Filter-out the noises . It use as retest zone and can be use as entry price also. It popular among price action traders. your suggestion and comments are welcome and hopping that you will find this hel
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Qhumanani
130
Qhumanani 2022.10.24 12:47 
 

I ran the test on the EA found it fantastic but on demo platform it's not opening any trades?

Rahul Kumar Trivedi
8730
Reply from developer Rahul Kumar Trivedi 2022.10.24 14:47
Usually it needs to work same like test but I will have a look. If you ok then you can share the demo account. ( May be I will find something broker specific)
lecmark
143
lecmark 2022.08.07 22:11 
 

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