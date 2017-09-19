Major Currency Momentum

2.33

This EA takes advantage of Momentum in the Major Currencies. If a certain currency has enough momentum, the EA makes trades on the related pairs. The User Inputs of the EA are so straight-forward, they are in form of questions and suggestions. For example, you will see such questions or statements in the input panel:

  • "Should we trade maximum once per day per pair?"
  • "Close order if Break Even not activated after these seconds:"

You will specify the required percentage difference between a Bullish currency and a Bearish currency to determine which currencies are moving strongly away from each other so that when the two are paired, their momentum will move the pair either far up or far down. The EA follows that pair's trend until the momentum weakens. This process is done across different currencies, so when multiple currencies are trending, the EA puts many trades that qualify the criteria, and on a silent/ ranging market it avoids putting trades.

Some currencies trend best during certain hours of the day, especially after a session opening. Therefore, you can choose up to 4 windows of trading for the EA! For example, you can set the EA to start trading at 2:00 and stop at 3:00, then resume at 6:30 and stop at 8:45, then 11:00 to 14:00, and finally from 16:15 to 19:00! Depending on the settings, the EA can make as many as 10 or 20 trades at a time, but with tighter conditions the EA normally carries around 5 running trades at a time.

To deal with drawdown, the EA has Collective Closing, BreakEven, TrailingStop and TimeOut to manage open orders. For example, an open trade can be closed:

  • After a specified number of seconds, or
  • If it does not BreakEven within a number of seconds, or
  • If the total running profit for all open orders reach a certain amount (where all open orders will be closed collectively), or
  • At BreakEven point (plus some specified Pips), or
  • If it hits TakeProfit or StopLoss.


Notes

  1. The Major Currency Momentum EA is based on Momentum, RSI and Stochastic concepts.
  2. You can only forward-test the EA on a demo account because it is not possible to back-test it (the Strategy Tester only handles one currency pair at a time, but this EA uses multiple currency pairs to trade).
  3. Please use this either on a VPS or a computer that is always online, so that it can manage its orders successfully.

Here are the inputs you will find in the Input Panel. They are very easy to understand unlike in most other EAs. You will actually feel like you are filling up a questionnaire.


Inputs

  • A: Enter a Unique Number to differentiate this EA from others:
  • B: EURUSD Only Debug Mode. Enter "false" when using the EA:
  • C: If this broker's currencies have a Prefix, Enter it here:
  • D: If this broker's currencies have a Suffix? Enter it here:
  • E: TimeFrame to consider when deriving signal:
  • F: Which hour will we start trading Window A?
  • G: Which hour will we stop trading Window A?
  • H: Which hour will we start trading Window B?
  • I: Which hour will we stop trading Window B?
  • J: Which hour will we start trading Window C?
  • K: Which hour will we stop trading Window C?
  • L: Which hour will we start trading Window D?
  • M: Which hour will we stop trading Window D?
  • N: Min %age difference required to detect trend in a pair:
  • O: Max %age difference allowed to detect trend in a pair:
  • P: Max %age difference to detect neutral currency (1-100):
  • Q: Max %age difference to detect braking currency (Negative):
  • R: Should we trade maximum once per day per pair?
  • S: Wait at least these seconds before trading the pair again:
  • T: Maximum Spread allowed when entering a trade, in Pips:
  • U: We will multiply this Lot Size for every $1K in the Account:
  • V: We will use this Fixed Lot Size if LotsPerK=0:
  • W: Take Profit (in Pips):
  • X: Stop Loss (in Pips):
  • Y: Trailing Stop (in Pips):
  • Z: If the price goes +ve these Pips, Break Even is triggered:
  • A1: If Break Even triggered, move Stop Loss to +ve these Pips:
  • B1: Close order if Break Even not activated after these seconds:
  • C1: After these seconds, we just close the trade no matter:
  • D1: If Account profit reaches these dollars, we close all orders:
  • E1: Should we look for Retracement instead of BreakOuts?

Thank you, please experiment and give your feedback, we will really appreciate.

Reviews 4
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.21 09:43 
 

Good job.

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EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
PolyGold Scalper MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
PolyGold Scalper is a short-term scalping system for XAUUSD that can make trading decisions based on integration with Polymarket API. Live Signal: CLICK HERE All trading is done within MetaTrader and does not require API keys or a Polymarket account. The chart includes a panel that mirrors the data feed from Polymarket and refreshes every few seconds. The EA only enters single-shot positions and manages them without the use of grid or martingale. Exits are based on a dynamic virtual stop loss an
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.21 09:43 
 

Good job.

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.25 05:37 
 

1 Star (20%) = Bad

2 Stars (40%) = Undecided (still testing)

3 Stars (60%) = Okay

4 Stars (80%) = Good

5 Stars (100%) = Excellente!

Andrey Litvichenko
7689
Andrey Litvichenko 2017.10.21 12:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgenii Bazenko
849
Evgenii Bazenko 2017.09.25 21:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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