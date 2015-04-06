C3PO v2

The advisor is designed for trading the EUR/GBP currency pair using the M30 timeframe, but its functionality allows it to be used with other major pairs after preliminary testing with minimal risks. The advisor's settings include the ability to adjust the lot size, enabling customization to suit the user's preferences.

Key Features:

  • Operates based on the Steady Bands and Bollinger Bands indicators combined with other elements of the trading system.
  • Trades are opened only when all criteria specified by the indicators are met, and additional conditions of the trading strategy are satisfied.

Testing Results (2020 – Present):

  • Initial Deposit: $100
  • Net Profit: $624,880
  • Maximum Drawdown: 9% (with 5% risk per trade; risk can be reduced in the settings).
  • Winning Trades Percentage: 75%

Recommendations:

  • Use accounts with low and fixed spreads for better efficiency.
  • Before using on a live account, test the advisor on a demo account with minimal risk to ensure its stability and proper configuration.

The advisor combines high profitability with thoughtful risk management and flexible settings, making it an excellent tool for various trading conditions.

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Farell Edson Mazarin
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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Yury Emeliyanov
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Yury Emeliyanov
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Yury Emeliyanov
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Special Offer: For the first 10 buyers, a special low price is available , after which the price will increase. This is a unique opportunity to purchase a reliable advisor at a discounted rate. The Stellaris advisor stands out with a high percentage of profitable trades, reaching 70% over the past 10 years of testing. It is designed specifically for the EUR/GBP pair on the M30 timeframe, but can be adapted for other currency pairs through parameter optimization. The strategy is based on several
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Experts
Special Offer: For the first 10 buyers, a special low price applies, after which the cost will increase. This is a unique opportunity to purchase the advisor at a discounted price. The Roobi advisor boasts a high percentage of profitable trades, reaching 73% over the past five years of testing. It is specifically designed for the EUR/GBP M30 currency pair but can be adapted for other pairs through parameter optimization. Its operation is based on several powerful indicators, including the Steady
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Yury Emeliyanov
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Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
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Railway Tracks EA
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
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