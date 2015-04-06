The advisor is designed for trading the EUR/GBP currency pair using the M30 timeframe, but its functionality allows it to be used with other major pairs after preliminary testing with minimal risks. The advisor's settings include the ability to adjust the lot size, enabling customization to suit the user's preferences.

Key Features:

Operates based on the Steady Bands and Bollinger Bands indicators combined with other elements of the trading system.

Trades are opened only when all criteria specified by the indicators are met, and additional conditions of the trading strategy are satisfied.

Testing Results (2020 – Present):

Initial Deposit: $100

$100 Net Profit: $624,880

$624,880 Maximum Drawdown: 9% (with 5% risk per trade; risk can be reduced in the settings).

9% (with 5% risk per trade; risk can be reduced in the settings). Winning Trades Percentage: 75%

Recommendations:

Use accounts with low and fixed spreads for better efficiency.

Before using on a live account, test the advisor on a demo account with minimal risk to ensure its stability and proper configuration.

The advisor combines high profitability with thoughtful risk management and flexible settings, making it an excellent tool for various trading conditions.

Explore other products and testing results here: [link to products]



