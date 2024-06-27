PPR and Engulfing

5

PPR and Engulfing is a unique technical indicator designed to identify the "PPR" and "Engulfing" patterns on currency charts in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. These patterns can indicate potential trend reversals or continuations, providing traders with valuable signals for entering and exiting the market.

Key Features:

  • Automatic Pattern Detection: The indicator automatically identifies and marks PPR and Engulfing patterns with arrows on the chart.
  • Visual Signals: Green upward arrows indicate buy points, while red downward arrows indicate sell points.
  • Customizable Arrow Colors: Users can choose the colors of the arrows for bullish and bearish signals through the indicator settings.
  • Mode Selection: Three operation modes – PPR only, Engulfing only, or both patterns simultaneously.

How to Use:

  1. Attach to Chart: Apply the indicator to the desired currency pair or financial instrument chart.
  2. Analyze Signals: Monitor the appearance of arrows on the chart to identify buy and sell opportunities.
  3. Make Decisions: Use the indicator's signals in conjunction with other analytical tools to improve the accuracy of trading decisions.

Trading Strategy:

PPR and Engulfing can be integrated into various trading strategies. Traders can combine this indicator with other technical indicators and trend analysis methods to enhance trading efficiency.

Other Products:

You can find other useful tools and indicators on the seller's page.

Parameters:

  • Pattern Selection: Choose the pattern to analyze (PPR, Engulfing, Both).
  • UpArrowColor: Set the color of the arrows for bullish signals.
  • DownArrowColor: Set the color of the arrows for bearish signals.

Attention:

It is recommended to test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a live account. The indicator is provided "as is" without guarantees regarding its effectiveness or suitability for specific trading purposes.


Reviews 3
Natanathorn Boonsaen
553
Natanathorn Boonsaen 2026.05.23 04:40 
 

Accurate!

iawihc
14
iawihc 2024.08.23 22:39 
 

出现箭头报警就好了

lisi 7887
1818
lisi 7887 2024.07.01 10:57 
 

Огонь.

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Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Yury Emeliyanov
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Main purpose: "Pin Bars" is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works: The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the direction of
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"Ppr PA" is a unique technical indicator created to identify "PPR" patterns on the currency charts of the MT4 trading platform. These patterns can indicate possible reversals or continuation of the trend, providing traders with valuable signals to enter the market. Features: Automatic PPR Detection: The indicator automatically identifies and marks PPR patterns with arrows on the chart. Visual Signals: Green and red arrows indicate the optimal points for buying and selling, respectively. Arrow
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Fakey Detector MT5
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
"Fakey PA" is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to automatically identify the Fakey pattern (false breakout) on the chart. The Fakey pattern is a combination of an Inside Bar followed by a false breakout, which often precedes a strong price movement in the opposite direction. What is the Fakey Pattern: Fakey is a three-bar false breakout formation: 1. Mother Bar - a wide bar that contains the next bar 2. Inside Bar - a bar completely within the range of the mother ba
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Pin Bars MT5
Yury Emeliyanov
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Main purpose:   "Pin Bars"   is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works:   The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the directi
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Ppr PA MT5
Yury Emeliyanov
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"PPR PA" is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to automatically identify the PPR (Push-Pull-Rejection) pattern on the chart. This is a three-candle reversal pattern that can signal the end of a correction and resumption of the trend, providing traders with entry signals. What is the PPR Pattern: PPR is a three-candle reversal formation: • Bullish PPR: two consecutive bearish candles (the second with a lower high and low), then a bullish candle that closes above the
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Inside Bar PA MT5
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
"Inside Bar PA" is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to automatically detect the Inside Bar pattern on the chart. An Inside Bar is a candle whose high and low are completely within the range of the previous candle (mother bar). This pattern often signals market consolidation and can precede a strong price movement. Features: • Automatic detection of all Inside Bars on the chart • Visual marking with arrows: green up arrow for bullish Inside Bars (close >= open), gr
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Fakey Detector
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
Fakey Detector — False Breakout (Fakey) Indicator Fakey Detector is an indicator that automatically detects the classic Fakey pattern (false breakout of an inside bar) from Price Action and displays it on the chart using an arrow and breakout level. How it works: The Fakey pattern consists of three candles: Mother Bar — the largest by range Inside Bar — fully contained within the Mother Bar's range Fakey Candle — breaks out (up or down), but then closes back inside the range The indicator
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Three Bar Reversal (MT4) — free indicator Three Bar Reversal is a simple and effective MetaTrader 4 indicator that detects the classic three-bar reversal candlestick pattern with additional filtering based on ATR and candle body sizes. Arrows are displayed on the last closed candle of the pattern, and push notifications are also sent. An automated trading robot Three Bar Reversal EA has been developed based on this indicator. The indicator works on all currency pairs and timeframes but pe
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Ord Mantell
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (1)
Experts
Suitable currency pairs: EUR/JPY H1 (there will be sets with settings for other currency pairs in the discussions) Indicators used: "ATR MA Oscillator", "Entry Time", "Top Bottom Price" and "Previous High Low" Default lot size = 5% Other Products:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/seller#products Test results since 2017 for the EUR/JPY H1 pair Initial balance = 500  $ Net profit = 2,372,808  $ Profitability = 4.07 Profitable trades = 84% Drawdown = 7% Recommendation: use an account wi
Railway Tracks Pattern
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
Railway Tracks Pattern — Reversal Pattern Indicator Railway Tracks Pattern is an indicator that automatically detects a powerful two-candle reversal pattern on the chart. It looks for two candles with opposite directions (bullish and bearish), similar in size, and with minimal wicks — a clear sign of momentum shift. How it works: The first candle is strong and directional. The second candle moves in the opposite direction and is of similar size. Both candles have small shadows (wicks). The
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C3PO for GbpUsd
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (1)
Experts
The EA is designed primarily for the GBP / USD pair with the M15 timeframe , but it can also be used on other major pairs with preliminary testing using minimal risks. You can change the lot size in the adviser parameters. The EA is based on several indicators: Percent BB, Steady Bands, and Donchian Channel. The expert Advisor opens a buy transaction at the opening of a new day if all the conditions of the above Indicators are met. Below are screenshots of testing since 2018. Initial balance
Inside Bar PA
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
"Inside Bar PA" is a technical indicator designed to determine the inner bars on the chart. An internal bar is a bar or candle, the maximum and minimum of which are completely contained in the previous bar. This may signal a potential reversal or continuation of the trend, depending on the context. Features: Automatic detection of internal bars. Visual marking of internal bars with arrows on the chart. The ability to adjust the distance of the mark from the bar. How to use: Attach the indicato
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Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
R2d2 The R2D2 expert Advisor trades based on the Percent BB and Steady Bands indicator. Currency pairs: EURUSD , Timeframe: M15 .(Recommended) GBPUSD, USD/CHF, USD / CAD, EUR/JPY, EUR / GBP, EUR/CHF, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Timeframe M15 (in some cases M30) Test from 14.04.2018 to 14.04.2020 from $ 100 to $ 90,000. See the screenshot below. Opening (input Signal) The R2D2 expert Advisor opens a new long or short position at the beginning of the day, when all the logical conditions of the Percent B
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Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
The EA is designed primarily for the EUR/GBP pair M15 timeframe, but it can also be used on other major pairs with preliminary testing using minimal risks. In the adviser parameters, you can change the % of risk per trade. The EA is based on several indicators: Percent BB, Steady Bands, and Ross hook. The expert Advisor opens a buy transaction at the opening of a new day if all the conditions of the above Indicators are met. Below are screenshots of testing for the last  3 years. Initial balan
Imba
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
"IMBA"  is a trading robot for the trading on forex. The EA analyzes the market using several indicators (Persistent BB, Steady Bands). Opens and closes trades on indicators, but sometimes on Stop Loss or Take Profit. It doesn't open many deals, but it compensates for this with the quality of the deals. There is no point in telling too much, just download the Demo version and test it. Others Product:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/seller#products Recommendations: Symbol EURUSD Time
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Yury Emeliyanov
5 (1)
Experts
The main advantage of the EA is the percentage of profitable trades that is 99% in testing over the past 2 years. He does not make many transactions, please note this. Designed primarily for the EUR/USD M30 pair . The EA Uses several indicators the main one of which is "Stochastics" Default testing parameters Initial balance = $10,000 Net profit = $27,300 Profitable trades = 99% Drawdown = 38% Other product:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/seller#products Before using it on a real acc
Naboo
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
By default, the expert Advisor parameters allow trading on the GBP/USD M30 pair . Using three indicators (ATR MA Oscillator, Stochastic, Top Bottom Price) to open and close trades, but also uses Stop Loss and Take Profit. Below is a test for the last 6 years. The default lot size is 1 lot and is recommended for a Deposit of 10 000. For a smaller Deposit, it is recommended to reduce the lot size. For 1000 = 0.1 lot, for 100 = 0.01 lot. Other product:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/sel
Pand0ra EA
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
This expert Advisor is primarily intended for dispersing small deposits. For example, in testing since 2017, the EA increased its balance from 100 $   to 6 514 361 $ The "Pand0ra EA" expert Advisor is perfect for the "EUR/GBP M30" pair. It uses only two indicators "Previous High Low" and "Top Bottom Price". Each trade is protected by a Stop Loss and Take Profit. In the parameters of the expert Advisor, you can change the percentage of the lot from the Deposit(by default, it is 5%) also, the va
Mjolnir
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
The "Mjolnir" Expert Advisor is perfect for most Currency Pairs and Timeframes from M15 to H4, but it performs best on the "EUR/GBP M30" pair.   It uses only two indicators "Bollinger Bands" and "Top Bottom Price". Each trade is protected by Stop Loss and Take Profit. In the parameters of the expert Advisor, you can change the percentage of the lot from the Deposit(by default, it is 5%), as well as the values of indicators, Stop Loss and Take Profit, if necessary.  The test statistics for 4 year
Royal Pro
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
By default, the EA parameters allow trading on the   EUR/JPY M30 pair.   For the test from 2017.01.07 - 2021.01.07   from 100   $   to 1 957 164   $   see below. The EA uses three indicators (ATR MA Oscillator,   Donchian Channel , Top Bottom Price) to open and close trades, but also uses Stop Loss and Take Profit. The lot size is specified as a percentage of the account balance (by default, 5% and a limit of 100 lots is specified). Default testing parameters Initial balance = 100  $ Net profit
Barracuda EA
Yury Emeliyanov
4 (1)
Experts
The main advantage of the Expert Advisor is the percentage of profitable trades, which is 70% in testing over the past 5 years. The EA is primarily designed for the EUR/GBP M15 pair, but it can also be used on other currency pairs if the EA is pre-optimized. The EA uses several indicators, the main one of which is the "Donchian Channel". Look at the test results over the past 5 years. Default testing parameters Initial balance = 500 $ Net profit = 8,431 $ Profitable trades = 70% Drawdown = 17%
Temeria
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
"Temeria" - Forex Expert Advisor for dispersal of small deposits Statistics after testing in MT4 (EURGBP M30, 2018 - 2023) Initial balance: $10,000 Net profit: $240,900 Maximum drawdown: 2.11% Profitability: 3.74 Description: The Temeria Expert Advisor is designed specifically for the rapid acceleration of small deposits, providing a high level of profit. It is based on several indicators that ensure effective trading. The results of testing over the past five years indicate its stable perform
Sakaar
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
Sakaar Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (M30) Sakaar is an automated trading system specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. The advisor’s algorithm is based on a combination of three technical indicators: Top Bottom Price ATR MA Oscillator Previous High Low The EA uses a reliable risk management system: every trade includes a stop loss and take profit, and position sizing is based on a percentage lot model , allowing the system to adapt to the current balance and scale tra
Stellaris
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
Special Offer: For the first 10 buyers, a special low price is available , after which the price will increase. This is a unique opportunity to purchase a reliable advisor at a discounted rate. The Stellaris advisor stands out with a high percentage of profitable trades, reaching 70% over the past 10 years of testing. It is designed specifically for the EUR/GBP pair on the M30 timeframe, but can be adapted for other currency pairs through parameter optimization. The strategy is based on several
C3PO v2
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
The advisor is designed for trading the EUR/GBP currency pair using the M30 timeframe, but its functionality allows it to be used with other major pairs after preliminary testing with minimal risks. The advisor's settings include the ability to adjust the lot size, enabling customization to suit the user's preferences. Key Features: Operates based on the Steady Bands and Bollinger Bands indicators combined with other elements of the trading system. Trades are opened only when all criteria specif
Roobi
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
Special Offer: For the first 10 buyers, a special low price applies, after which the cost will increase. This is a unique opportunity to purchase the advisor at a discounted price. The Roobi advisor boasts a high percentage of profitable trades, reaching 73% over the past five years of testing. It is specifically designed for the EUR/GBP M30 currency pair but can be adapted for other pairs through parameter optimization. Its operation is based on several powerful indicators, including the Steady
Pinok
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
Pinok is a trading advisor for EURGBP (M30), based on the breakout of the previous bar’s extremes and filtered by the ATR MA Oscillator. Operates within a specified trading time with fixed stop-loss and take-profit. Logic Buy entry: if the open price is lower than the previous bar’s low and ATR MA Oscillator is below zero. Sell entry: if the open price is higher than the previous bar’s high and ATR MA Oscillator is below zero. Exit: fixed take-profit (+90 points) or stop-loss (-400 points). Tra
KazePro
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
KazePro — Japanese Precision in Forex Trading KazePro is a modern Expert Advisor designed for stable growth of small deposits with controlled risk. It combines speed, accuracy, and disciplined money management — bringing the spirit of Japanese precision into Forex trading. The algorithm focuses on clean entry points and time-based logic, opening trades only when the market shows strong reversal or impulse potential. Key Features Works best on pairs with the Japanese Yen ( JPY ) Optimized f
Three Bar Reversal EA
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
Three Bar Reversal Expert Advisor An automated trading robot based on the classic Three Bar Reversal pattern. Optimized for the D1 timeframe , where signals are more stable and statistically reliable. ️ Features: Strategy based on a 3-bar reversal pattern with impulse strength filtering Customizable risk/reward ratio ( RiskRewardRatio ) Limit on the number of simultaneous trades ( MaxOrders ) Suitable for all instruments with strong volatility Backtest Results (EURUSD, D1, 2010–2025): N
Railway Tracks EA
Yury Emeliyanov
Experts
Railway Tracks EA — Automated Trading Based on the "Railway Tracks" Pattern Railway Tracks EA is an expert advisor that trades a powerful candlestick reversal pattern known as “Railway Tracks.” It automatically detects signals from two strong opposite-direction candles and places trades with a customizable risk/reward ratio. Trading Logic: BUY : after a bearish candle followed by a bullish one. SELL : after a bullish candle followed by a bearish one. SL : placed beyond the extreme of the
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Natanathorn Boonsaen
553
Natanathorn Boonsaen 2026.05.23 04:40 
 

Accurate!

iawihc
14
iawihc 2024.08.23 22:39 
 

出现箭头报警就好了

lisi 7887
1818
lisi 7887 2024.07.01 10:57 
 

Огонь.

Yury Emeliyanov
33480
Reply from developer Yury Emeliyanov 2024.07.01 12:45
Спасибо за Ваш отзыв и оценку)
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