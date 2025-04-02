Macd Arman EA1 AR1

Hello all

How the expert works on the MACD indicator

In a way breakthrough level was put in the expert

Login to buy or sell

With multiplier deals being opened after a number of points

All trades are closed together on a 20 pip gain.

Parameters:

MACD indicator .

Lot1: Manual Lot Size

Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size.

Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.

Take_Profit: Take Profit in points adjusted for 30 or 20 Digits brokers.

Stop_Loss: Stop Loss in points adjusted for 50 or 30 Digits brokers Prefer not to use.

Start_Time: Start Time in GMT time. EA starting Time.

End_Time: Ending Time in GMT time. EA Ending Time.

Take_Profit_2: multiplier Take Profit in points adjusted for 30 or 20 Digits brokers.

Stop_Loss_2: multiplier Stop Loss in points adjusted for 50 or 30 Digits brokers Prefer not to use.

ٍStep : Number of opening points of complications.

Magic_Number: EA Magic Number

Currency:





EA technically works on any currency pair, but for best results use





it on the following currencies: EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY . or any other currency whose spread less than 8pips









Time Frame:





15 Minute Time frame





Minimum recommended amount and Leverage :





Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.





Min Recommended Deposit : 1000 USD or Equivalent amount.





Lot 0.01