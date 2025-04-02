Macd Arman EA1 AR1
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 2 April 2025
- Activations: 5
Hello all
How the expert works on the MACD indicator
In a way breakthrough level was put in the expert
Login to buy or sell
With multiplier deals being opened after a number of points
All trades are closed together on a 20 pip gain.
Parameters:
MACD indicator .
Lot1: Manual Lot Size
Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
Take_Profit: Take Profit in points adjusted for 30 or 20 Digits brokers.
Stop_Loss: Stop Loss in points adjusted for 50 or 30 Digits brokers Prefer not to use.
Start_Time: Start Time in GMT time. EA starting Time.
End_Time: Ending Time in GMT time. EA Ending Time.
Take_Profit_2: multiplier Take Profit in points adjusted for 30 or 20 Digits brokers.
Stop_Loss_2: multiplier Stop Loss in points adjusted for 50 or 30 Digits brokers Prefer not to use.
ٍStep : Number of opening points of complications.
Magic_Number: EA Magic Number
Currency:
EA technically works on any currency pair, but for best results use
it on the following currencies: EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY . or any other currency whose spread less than 8pips
Time Frame:
15 Minute Time frame
Minimum recommended amount and Leverage :
Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.
Min Recommended Deposit : 1000 USD or Equivalent amount.
Lot 0.01