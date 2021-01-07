Royal Pro
- Experts
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- Version: 50.0
- Activations: 15
By default, the EA parameters allow trading on the EUR/JPY M30 pair. For the test from 2017.01.07 - 2021.01.07 from 100 $ to 1 957 164 $ see below. The EA uses three indicators (ATR MA Oscillator, Donchian Channel, Top Bottom Price) to open and close trades, but also uses Stop Loss and Take Profit. The lot size is specified as a percentage of the account balance (by default, 5% and a limit of 100 lots is specified).
Default testing parameters
Initial balance = 100 $
Net profit = 1 957 164 $
Profitable trades = 79%
Other product: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/seller#products
Currency pairs: EURJPY, Timeframe: M30.(Recommends)
Before using it on a real account, test the EA with minimal risk. Accounts are better used where the spread is small and fixed.
22h23min que royal a charger avec succès, sauf qu'il n'as placer aucun ordre. que dois je faire ?