Eur Gbp M15
- Experts
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- Version: 50.0
- Activations: 10
The EA is designed primarily for the EUR/GBP pair M15 timeframe, but it can also be used on other major pairs with preliminary testing using minimal risks. In the adviser parameters, you can change the % of risk per trade. The EA is based on several indicators: Percent BB, Steady Bands, and Ross hook. The expert Advisor opens a buy transaction at the opening of a new day if all the conditions of the above Indicators are met.
Before using it on a real account, test the EA with minimal risk.
Accounts are better used where the spread is small and fixed.