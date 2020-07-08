EMYR Stochastics

5

The main advantage of the EA is the percentage of profitable trades that is 99% in testing over the past 2 years. He does not make many transactions, please note this. Designed primarily for the EUR/USD M30 pair. The EA Uses several indicators the main one of which is "Stochastics"

Default testing parameters

Initial balance = $10,000

Net profit = $27,300

Profitable trades = 99%

Drawdown = 38%

Other product: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/seller#products

Before using it on a real account, test the EA with minimal risk. Accounts are better used where the spread is small and fixed.



Reviews 1
Jose Antonio Camara Martinez
236
Jose Antonio Camara Martinez 2020.07.18 22:16 
 

Buenas tardes, llevo tres semanas con este EA en real, hasta el momento todas las operaciones que ha hecho han sido positivas, no opera todos los días pero es muy seguro.

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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Railway Tracks EA
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Railway Tracks EA — Automated Trading Based on the "Railway Tracks" Pattern Railway Tracks EA is an expert advisor that trades a powerful candlestick reversal pattern known as “Railway Tracks.” It automatically detects signals from two strong opposite-direction candles and places trades with a customizable risk/reward ratio. Trading Logic: BUY : after a bearish candle followed by a bullish one. SELL : after a bullish candle followed by a bearish one. SL : placed beyond the extreme of the
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Jose Antonio Camara Martinez
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Jose Antonio Camara Martinez 2020.07.18 22:16 
 

Buenas tardes, llevo tres semanas con este EA en real, hasta el momento todas las operaciones que ha hecho han sido positivas, no opera todos los días pero es muy seguro.

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