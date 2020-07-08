EMYR Stochastics
- Experts
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- Version: 50.0
- Activations: 10
The main advantage of the EA is the percentage of profitable trades that is 99% in testing over the past 2 years. He does not make many transactions, please note this. Designed primarily for the EUR/USD M30 pair. The EA Uses several indicators the main one of which is "Stochastics"
Default testing parameters
Initial balance = $10,000
Net profit = $27,300
Profitable trades = 99%
Drawdown = 38%
Other product: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/seller#products
Before using it on a real account, test the EA with minimal risk. Accounts are better used where the spread is small and fixed.
Buenas tardes, llevo tres semanas con este EA en real, hasta el momento todas las operaciones que ha hecho han sido positivas, no opera todos los días pero es muy seguro.