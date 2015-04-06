Naboo
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
By default, the expert Advisor parameters allow trading on the GBP/USD M30 pair. Using three indicators (ATR MA Oscillator, Stochastic, Top Bottom Price) to open and close trades, but also uses Stop Loss and Take Profit. Below is a test for the last 6 years. The default lot size is 1 lot and is recommended for a Deposit of 10 000. For a smaller Deposit, it is recommended to reduce the lot size. For 1000 = 0.1 lot, for 100 = 0.01 lot.
Other product: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/seller#products
Default testing parameters
Initial balance = 10 000 $
Net profit = 44 739 $
Profitable trades = 82%
Drawdown = 10%
Currency pairs: GBP/USD (EUR/JPY) Timeframe: M30.(Recommends)
Before using it on a real account, test the EA with minimal risk. Accounts are better used where the spread is small and fixed.