Inside Bar PA

"Inside Bar PA" is a technical indicator designed to determine the inner bars on the chart. An internal bar is a bar or candle, the maximum and minimum of which are completely contained in the previous bar. This may signal a potential reversal or continuation of the trend, depending on the context.

Features:
  • Automatic detection of internal bars.
  • Visual marking of internal bars with arrows on the chart.
  • The ability to adjust the distance of the mark from the bar.
How to use:
  1. Attach the indicator to the chart.
  2. Adjust the ArrowDistance parameter to change the distance of the arrows from the bars.
  3. Use the appearance of arrows as a signal to analyze the market and make a trading decision. The direction of the arrows does not indicate where the price will go, but simply marks the inside bar.
Trading Strategy:

"Inside Bar PA" can be used as part of a trading strategy where the inside bars serve as signals for opening positions. Traders can use this indicator in combination with other technical indicators and trend analysis to improve the accuracy of signals.

Attention:

  • It is recommended to test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a real account.
  • The indicator is provided "as is", without any guarantees regarding its effectiveness or suitability for specific trading purposes.
