Special Offer: For the first 10 buyers, a special low price is available, after which the price will increase. This is a unique opportunity to purchase a reliable advisor at a discounted rate.

The Stellaris advisor stands out with a high percentage of profitable trades, reaching 70% over the past 10 years of testing. It is designed specifically for the EUR/GBP pair on the M30 timeframe, but can be adapted for other currency pairs through parameter optimization. The strategy is based on several powerful indicators, including the primary tool — Steady Bands and Donchian Channel, which provide accurate signals for entering and exiting trades.

The 10-year backtest results demonstrate high performance:

Starting balance : 100$

: 100$ Net profit : 3,013,278$

: 3,013,278$ Win rate : 70%

: 70% Maximum drawdown: 9%

Before applying on real accounts, it is recommended to run tests with minimal risk to ensure it works properly with your broker.

Other products and test results can be found here: [link to products].



