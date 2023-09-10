Unlock the secret to consistent growth in your trading account with Constant Grow, the ultimate trading indicator. Powered by a combination of advanced indicators including RVI Signal, Moving Average, Volumes, Stochastic, and Alligator, this revolutionary tool has been meticulously backtested over a two-year period (2021-2023) to ensure its effectiveness.

With Constant Grow, you can now protect and expand your account balance while minimizing risks. Our expert advisor takes care of all money management aspects, allowing you to focus on making profitable trades. Simply set a fixed lot size for available positions and let our GBPJPY H1 expert do the rest.

No need to worry about complicated settings or guesswork. Constant Grow is designed to work seamlessly with every currency pair, leveraging their unique features for maximum profitability. Don't miss out on this opportunity to gear up your trading game and experience unparalleled success. Start growing your wealth today with Constant Grow!

Make sure you have the downloaded and testable history for this parity GBP/JPY in MT4. If you think it's ok, test it on a small lotsize. It's a gold mine for me.





Recommendation:

ü MaxLotSize - maximal allowed trading lot. Change this parameter only if you really understand what you're doing.

ü TakeProfit - take profit in points.

ü StopLoss – stop loss in points.

ü EAMagic - the magic number of the EA, that allows the advisor to work only with its positions. Must have different values for every chart.

ü This EA does not need to configure parameters.

ü Make sure you have the downloaded and testable history for this parity GBPJPY H1

ü I recommend to use a VPS or a computer permanently connected to the internet.

ü Recommended broker - any.

Minimal recommended deposit - 1000 $ for cent account and lot 0.1

Leverage: 1/500

Spread value: 10 - 30 points







