USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.





This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine.





---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio





---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoemance and it is a key feature in crisis situations.





---Time filter: it allows traders to tell the EA when it can trade during the day. for example from 9 am to 10 pm





---New set files adapted to market changes.



It has 26 parameters, so you can optimize it for any currency and any timeframe you want!









Imperium Pattern EA is a fully automated expert Advisor with secure stop loss level.

Features



Ready to work without prior configuration.

auto lot based on account equity.

Works with any broker.

It works with three, four and five-digit quotes.

Secure with fixed stop loss on each trade.

With 26 fully optimizable parameters for custom needs.





Strategy:

It trades based on custom developed special patterns and 8 different moving averages with fully optimized parameters to find the sweet spot to open trade.

Every trade has stop loss and it DOES NOT USE Dangerous systems like the Grid, martingale and other risky strategies.





If you have any questions contact me, i am glad to help you! :)









Recommendation:

Minimum desposit 100USD/0.01 lots for low risk secure trading.

-use vps if you can

Have a Great Trading! :)









///As investment robot trading also has risks so, the Past performance is not indicative of future performance. No representation is being made that any results discussed within the service and its related media content will be achieved. Use them at your own risk.////