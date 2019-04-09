Imperium Pattern EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 40.0
- Updated: 26 September 2023
- Activations: 15
---New set files adapted to market changes.
It has 26 parameters, so you can optimize it for any currency and any timeframe you want!
Imperium Pattern EA is a fully automated expert Advisor with secure stop loss level.
Features
- Ready to work without prior configuration.
- auto lot based on account equity.
- Works with any broker.
- It works with three, four and five-digit quotes.
- Secure with fixed stop loss on each trade.
- With 26 fully optimizable parameters for custom needs.
Strategy:
It trades based on custom developed special patterns and 8 different moving averages with fully optimized parameters to find the sweet spot to open trade.
Every trade has stop loss and it DOES NOT USE Dangerous systems like the Grid, martingale and other risky strategies.
If you have any questions contact me, i am glad to help you! :)
Recommendation:
- Minimum desposit 100USD/0.01 lots for low risk secure trading.
- -use vps if you can
Have a Great Trading! :)
///As investment robot trading also has risks so, the Past performance is not indicative of future performance. No representation is being made that any results discussed within the service and its related media content will be achieved. Use them at your own risk.////
Brilliant EA! Hard to find a better 30 min timeframe EA than this.