C3PO for GbpUsd

The EA is designed primarily for the GBP / USD pair with the M15 timeframe, but it can also be used on other major pairs with preliminary testing using minimal risks. You can change the lot size in the adviser parameters. The EA is based on several indicators: Percent BB, Steady Bands, and Donchian Channel. The expert Advisor opens a buy transaction at the opening of a new day if all the conditions of the above Indicators are met.





Below are screenshots of testing since 2018.





Initial balance = 100$ .

Net profit = 698 897$.

Drawdown = 39% with a risk of 5% per trade. You can reduce the % risk in the adviser parameters.

Percentage of winning and losing trades = 81/19%







Accounts are better used where the spread is small and fixed.





Before using it on a real account, test the EA with minimal risk.