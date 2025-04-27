Pinok is a trading advisor for EURGBP (M30), based on the breakout of the previous bar’s extremes and filtered by the ATR MA Oscillator. Operates within a specified trading time with fixed stop-loss and take-profit.

Logic

Buy entry: if the open price is lower than the previous bar’s low and ATR MA Oscillator is below zero.

Sell entry: if the open price is higher than the previous bar’s high and ATR MA Oscillator is below zero.

Exit: fixed take-profit (+90 points) or stop-loss (-400 points).

Trading: trade size — 2% of deposit.

Testing Statistics (2018–2025)

Initial deposit: $500

Total profit: +$6279

Profit factor: 2.36

Maximum drawdown: 30.52%

Total trades: 256

Winning trades percentage: 74%

⚠️ Important: Before using on a real account, be sure to test the advisor on a demo account or in the strategy tester. Past results do not guarantee future profits.

🔗 Other products and test results can be found here: [link to products]



