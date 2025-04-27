Pinok

Pinok is a trading advisor for EURGBP (M30), based on the breakout of the previous bar’s extremes and filtered by the ATR MA Oscillator. Operates within a specified trading time with fixed stop-loss and take-profit.

Logic

  • Buy entry: if the open price is lower than the previous bar’s low and ATR MA Oscillator is below zero.

  • Sell entry: if the open price is higher than the previous bar’s high and ATR MA Oscillator is below zero.

  • Exit: fixed take-profit (+90 points) or stop-loss (-400 points).

  • Trading: trade size — 2% of deposit.

Testing Statistics (2018–2025)

  • Initial deposit: $500

  • Total profit: +$6279

  • Profit factor: 2.36

  • Maximum drawdown: 30.52%

  • Total trades: 256

  • Winning trades percentage: 74%

⚠️ Important: Before using on a real account, be sure to test the advisor on a demo account or in the strategy tester. Past results do not guarantee future profits.

