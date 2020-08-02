Multi Indicator Bear Version
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
ON THIS LINK YOU CAN FIND NEW VERSION
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53022
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53022
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This Expert advisor is able to combine two indicators to create a strategy, this version called "Bear version" (BASIC VERSION)contains 2 indicators: CCI and RSI
With a simple personal message you can contact me to ask for your EA "Bear version"(or SUPERIOR Version)with the indicators you have chosen and with your conditions and once agreed I will put it here on the market , or follow the link at the bottom of the page that will take you to my Telegram contact.
If you can't find a right strategy for you,i can create it for you(Based on EA)
The conditions are well specified:
- Entry Long; CCI is Higher/Lower than level line
- Entry Short; CCI is Higher/Lower than level line
- Exit Long; RSI crosses the level line upward/downward
- Exit Short; RSI crosses the level line upward/downward
- Take Profit and Stop Loss can be modified at will
The robot is very intuitive and easy to understand and with all modifiable values enabled for backtests
Modifiable values
- Entry Lots;
- Take Profit and Stop Loss (in pips);
- CCI period and levels line;
- RSI period and levels line;
- Enter or exit the market only Long or only Short
- Spread limits (maximum spread to open a trade);
- Alert for Open trade;
Once you download the EA you will find 2 free gift strategies backtested from 2019/05/30 to 2020/05/30 on the AUD / CAD cross.
(which however can be modified at will)
You will find the results in the images.
IMPORTANT
- The following versions will be richer than many other elements:
- News Filter (based on investing.com news) with the possibility of enabling / disabling up to three different types of news, alerts on the news, lines drawn on the graph for a possible manual trading, time zone in GMT and of course the possibility to stop trading during the news
- Possibility of inserting more than 5 indicators both in Entry / Exit Long and Entry / Exit Short simultaneously or individually in order to create a super customizable strategy
- Decide from the beginning on the maximum number of trades you want to open
- "Daily trading session", consists in deciding the days and times in which you want to trade so you can do a backtest of your strategy avoiding days and times chosen by you,for example you want to be active on the market on Monday with your EA from 10AM to 4 PM, with this function you can trade in the hours and days set by you
- Enable to receive notifications on your Telegram group every time the EA opens an operation or sends a signal
- Signal only mode, the EA will not open operations but will continue to send notifications only when your conditions occur
- The EA can also be changed after the purchase
This is a free version and is very basically,to get your EA and buy it here on the market contact me
Telegram contact ----- https://t.me/Tignola
Or contact her in PM for your personal EA
Prefiero que el RSI este en 80/20 , buen trabajo gracias .creo que necesita AJUSTES