Multi Indicator Bear Version

4.5

ON THIS LINK YOU CAN FIND NEW VERSION 

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53022

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53022



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This Expert advisor is able to combine two indicators to create a strategy, this version called "Bear version" (BASIC VERSION)contains 2 indicators: CCI and RSI

With a simple personal message you can contact me to ask for your EA  "Bear version"(or SUPERIOR Version)with the indicators you have chosen and with your conditions and once agreed I will put it here on the market ,  or follow the link   at the bottom of the page   that will take you to my Telegram contact.

If you can't find a right strategy for you,i can create it for you(Based on EA)

The conditions are well specified:

  1. Entry Long; CCI is Higher/Lower than level line
  2. Entry Short; CCI is Higher/Lower than level line
  3. Exit Long; RSI crosses the level line upward/downward
  4. Exit Short; RSI crosses the level line upward/downward
  5. Take Profit and Stop Loss can be modified at will
    This EA has an integrated function called "Spread Limit." This function allows you to enter the market only when the spread is less than or equal to the input decided by you

    The robot is very intuitive and easy to understand and with all modifiable values enabled for backtests

    Modifiable values

    1. Entry Lots;
    2. Take Profit and Stop Loss (in pips);
    3. CCI period and levels line;
    4. RSI period and levels line;
    5. Enter or exit the market only Long or only Short
    6. Spread limits (maximum spread to open a trade);
    7. Alert for Open trade;
      8.

      Once you download the EA you will find 2 free gift strategies backtested from 2019/05/30 to 2020/05/30 on the AUD / CAD cross.

      (which however can be modified at will)

      You will find the results in the images.

      IMPORTANT

          • The following versions will be richer than many other elements: 
          • News Filter (based on investing.com news) with the possibility of enabling / disabling up to three different types of news, alerts on the news, lines drawn on the graph for a possible manual trading, time zone in GMT and of course the possibility to stop trading during the news
          • Possibility of inserting more than 5 indicators both in Entry / Exit Long and Entry / Exit Short simultaneously or individually in order to create a super customizable strategy
          • Decide from the beginning on the maximum number of trades you want to open
          • "Daily trading session", consists in deciding the days and times in which you want to trade so you can do a backtest of your strategy avoiding days and times chosen by you,for example you want to be active on the market on Monday with your EA from 10AM to 4 PM, with this function you can trade in the hours and days set by you
          • Enable to receive notifications on your Telegram group every time the EA opens an operation or sends a signal
          • Signal only mode, the EA will not open operations but will continue to send notifications only when your conditions occur
          • The EA can also be changed after the purchase

        This is a free version and is very basically,to get your EA and buy it here on the market contact me


        Telegram contact  -----   https://t.me/Tignola

        Or contact her in PM for your personal EA 















          Reviews 4
          IATradingScalping
          2793
          IATradingScalping 2024.02.26 22:08 
           

          Prefiero que el RSI este en 80/20 , buen trabajo gracias .creo que necesita AJUSTES

          Miguel Jimenez Cordero
          6779
          Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.30 07:48 
           

          Nice.

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          IATradingScalping
          2793
          IATradingScalping 2024.02.26 22:08 
           

          Prefiero que el RSI este en 80/20 , buen trabajo gracias .creo que necesita AJUSTES

          Miguel Jimenez Cordero
          6779
          Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.30 07:48 
           

          Nice.

          satya prakash gupta
          827
          satya prakash gupta 2020.08.06 08:42 
           

          i download and tested today. your ea not working. What is reason? again try Ic markts good running. other broker no work. good ea

          Ahmed Sarıkaya
          2724
          Ahmed Sarıkaya 2020.08.03 07:23 
           

          Hi. It is going validation alert for first trade.

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