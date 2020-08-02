Multi Indicator Bear Version

ON THIS LINK YOU CAN FIND NEW VERSION

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53022

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53022









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This Expert advisor is able to combine two indicators to create a strategy, this version called "Bear version" (BASIC VERSION)contains 2 indicators: CCI and RSI

With a simple personal message you can contact me to ask for your EA "Bear version"( or SUPERIOR Version)with the indicators you have chosen and with your conditions and once agreed I will put it here on the market , or follow the link at the bottom of the page that will take you to my Telegram contact.

If you can't find a right strategy for you,i can create it for you(Based on EA)